Chinese brand XPeng has built its business on EVs, with its X9 becoming a top-seller in the electric MPV sector in its home market – but the latest version marks a major shift for the company, because it switches from pure electric to range-extender.

At the launch of the new model in Guangzhou, the company’s chairman, He Xiaopeng, described the move as a “milestone” for XPeng, reflecting increasing demand for range-extenders in China, where sales increased by 3.6% in the first ten months of 2025.

Its potential introduction in the UK and Europe underscores the return of the MPV, with models such as the Maxus Mifa 9, Lexus LM and upcoming Volvo EM90, alongside the popular Volkswagen Multivan, all vying for sales.

XPeng calls its new powertrain a “super range-extender”, combining an 800v architecture with a 63.3kWh lithium ion phosphate battery and a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine. The claimed figures are impressive, with a pure electric driving range of up to 267 miles and a maximum range of 995 miles. Thanks to its 5C ultra-fast charging batteries, a top-up from 10-80% can be achieved in as little as 12 minutes at an ultra-rapid charger.

Measuring 5,316mm with a wheelbase of 3,160mm, the new X9 is available in China as a seven-seater, or a more luxurious six-seater with reclining business-class style seats. Electric sliding doors provide easy access and there’s a high level of comfort and technology, a premium feel to the interior design and materials, and enough space in the boot for a number of suitcases when all seats are in place.

A spokesperson for XPeng UK told us that any introduction in the UK market is likely to focus initially on chauffeur or transfer services. In China, the new X9 starts at under £33,000, but no prices have yet been indicated for the UK.

