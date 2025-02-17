New XPeng X9 seven-seater ‘starship’ will beam down to the UK this summer
Chinese brand’s “starship of tomorrow” has rear-wheel steering, adaptive air-suspension and some of the fastest charging speeds of any EV around
The XPeng X9 luxury MPV will arrive in the UK this summer, it’s been confirmed. The Chinese brand’s seven-seater “starship of tomorrow” will be looking to take on EVs of various shapes and sizes, ranging from colossal SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9, to executive limousines like the BMW i7.
The X9 will be XPeng’s second offering here, following more than a year after the launch of the G6 mid-size SUV, the firm’s answer to the Tesla Model Y. The brand is set to add a few more models to its line-up in 2026, including the bigger, more premium G9 SUV that will take on heavyweights such as the BMW iX.
We’ll find out more about the arrival of the G9 and others later in the year, after the X9 is introduced. Initially, it’s the pure-electric version that will make its way to the UK, but there is potential for the hybrid range-extender model we saw at the start of the year to follow in due course.
According to XPeng, the sharp, futuristic design of the X9 incorporates no fewer than 17 different features designed to help it cut through the air, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.27Cd and a range of up to 436 miles. However, that figure is based on China’s CLTC test cycle; on the stricter WLTP regime used in Europe, we expect the maximum range will be around 350 miles.
In China, the X9 is available with a dual-motor powertrain that delivers all-wheel drive, 469bhp and 640Nm of torque, allowing the seven-seater to sprint from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds – the same amount of time it takes a Porsche Macan Electric.
Even more impressive is the claimed 330kW maximum charging speed, which is among the fastest of any EV available today, enabling drivers to add up to 205 miles of range after only 10 minutes, XPeng claims. Meanwhile, what’s described as an “intelligent thermal management system” increases the driving range in winter by 15 per cent, and reduces energy consumption from the air-conditioning by up to half.
Other notable features include rear-wheel steering that allows for a 10.8-metre turning circle – the same as a MINI Cooper’s – adaptive air-suspension, ‘zero gravity’ reclining seats, a 23-speaker sound system and a 21.4-inch display for rear passengers that folds out of the roof, just like the Theatre Screen available in a BMW i7.
Finally, the rearmost seats can be electrically folded away with a single button to expand the luggage capacity to a generous 2,554 litres, which XPeng says is enough for 29 carry-on suitcases.
What are XPeng’s plans for the UK?
While we await the arrival of the X9, the updated version of the XPeng G6 electric SUV is now available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from £39,990 – putting it in the same price bracket as the Tesla Model Y, plus the Renault Scenic, Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The G6 received some major upgrades in 2025, including the ability to top up from 10 to 80 per cent in only 12 minutes thanks to a class-leading charging speed of up to 451kW. A Performance version also joined the line-up boasting all-wheel drive, 486bhp and a 0-62mph time of 4.1 seconds.
Its bigger brother the G9, which as we’ve said is coming to the UK later this year, can charge at an even faster, frankly ridiculous rate of up to 525kW – quicker than the cutting-edge BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60. However, it’s worth pointing out there are currently no charging points in the UK capable of such speeds. The flagship SUV also boasts a range of up to 363 miles, dual-chamber air-suspension and a premium cabin filled with Nappa leather.
We’ve also been told the new XPeng P7+ electric saloon will be coming here to challenge the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal and Volkswagen ID.7. It’s based on the same 800-volt Smart Electric Platform Architecture 2.0 as the G6, G9 and X9, and features an array of tech including artificial intelligence, Level 2.5 autonomous driving capabilities and the company’s ‘XPilot’ systems for driver assistance, safety and parking.
Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...