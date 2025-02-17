New XPeng X9 seven-seater ‘starship’ will beam down to the UK this summer

The XPeng X9 luxury MPV will arrive in the UK this summer, it’s been confirmed. The Chinese brand’s seven-seater “starship of tomorrow” will be looking to take on EVs of various shapes and sizes, ranging from colossal SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9, to executive limousines like the BMW i7.

The X9 will be XPeng’s second offering here, following more than a year after the launch of the G6 mid-size SUV, the firm’s answer to the Tesla Model Y. The brand is set to add a few more models to its line-up in 2026, including the bigger, more premium G9 SUV that will take on heavyweights such as the BMW iX.

We’ll find out more about the arrival of the G9 and others later in the year, after the X9 is introduced. Initially, it’s the pure-electric version that will make its way to the UK, but there is potential for the hybrid range-extender model we saw at the start of the year to follow in due course.

According to XPeng, the sharp, futuristic design of the X9 incorporates no fewer than 17 different features designed to help it cut through the air, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.27Cd and a range of up to 436 miles. However, that figure is based on China’s CLTC test cycle; on the stricter WLTP regime used in Europe, we expect the maximum range will be around 350 miles.