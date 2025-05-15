The XPeng P7 – a rival for the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 – has been radically updated as a “high-tech and AI-driven smart electric vehicle”, according to the brand. No technical information has been revealed, though XPeng says the car will be available in its home Chinese market before the end of the year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To the front, the old car’s design has been sharpened with a slimmer full-width lightbar and more acute angles. The original P7’s curvaceous body gets a more pointed look, with the sloping roofline continuing in an unbroken line all the way to the rear deck. That sharp design continues at the back end with a jagged, Lamborghini-like bumper.

Lead Exterior Designer Rafik Ferrag said: “The original P7 was a milestone for XPeng and a turning point in China’s EV landscape. With this new generation, we set out to design a pure electric sports sedan that could amaze at every angle.”

We’ve not yet been given a glimpse inside, but XPeng calls the P7 an “athletic five-seater coupe sedan” with an “immersive smart cockpit”. The company says the car blends “AI-powered luxury” with its latest autonomous driving technology; the ambition is that the new model will “[lead] the charge into a new generation powered by AI, innovation, and ambition”.

While more details on the P7’s technical make-up will be revealed later, it’s all but guaranteed to build on its predecessor’s 83kWh battery and 350-odd-mile range. Expect the new model to move onto the company’s latest 800-volt electrical architecture too, bringing with it greater efficiency and faster charge speeds.

Currently, the only XPeng sold in the UK is the G6 SUV – a Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron alternative priced from around £40,000. The X9 MPV has also been confirmed for British sales, but it’s not yet clear whether the P7 will be brought here.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...