New XPeng P7+ revealed as Chinese firm goes big on AI mobility

XPeng Motors is looking to make a name for itself by leaning on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to “help drivers enjoy a safer, smarter, faster, sustainable and more pleasant driving experience”. And this technology features on the company’s new P7+.

The P7+ is an all-electric executive saloon designed to rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal and BMW i4. With plans to move into the UK market, XPeng says it “aims to capture a larger share of the 40,000 Euros [£33.5k] and above segment”.

The company’s chairman Xiaopeng He said, “XPeng is committed to Europe. XPeng believes the future of the automotive industry is rooted in technology. We will continue investing in R&D to expand our vehicle portfolio and bring innovative smart technology to a world with zero accidents, zero traffic congestion, and zero emissions.”

The ‘AI-defined’ mobility of the P7+ includes several advanced features such as the ability to learn from individual users’ ‘behaviours and preferences’. According to XPeng, the P7+ can understand each user's personalised journey’. AI technology is involved in the new saloon’s chassis, powertrain, driving system and cabin.

Powering the P7+’s autonomy is an in-built ‘Turing Chip’, which is designed to operate on AI-driven vehicles, robots and even flying cars, according to XPeng. It works in conjunction with XPeng’s ‘Hawkeye Vision Solution’, which incorporates two cameras front and rear, along with several radars instead of LiDAR technology. XPeng says the result is a “clearer, more accurate, and longer-range vision and perception, allowing functionality in diverse urban environments”.

Although technical details on the P7+ have not been revealed, it uses the same 800V SiC platform as the G6 SUV, which could allow for a battery capacity of 87.5kWh, a dual-motor set-up and a range in excess of 350 miles.

The P7+ is on display at the Paris Motor Show between 14 to 20 October.

