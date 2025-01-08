Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New XPeng Aero HT is a six-wheeled Cybertruck clone with a helicopter in the boot

Combined car and aircraft has already been licenced to fly in China, with prices from £220,000

By:Paul Barker
8 Jan 2025
XPeng Aero HT - front angled of car and flying module16

Chinese brand XPeng has given a new meaning to fly-drive holidays with the launch of what it claims is the world’s first modular flying car. The XPeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier is set for first deliveries late next year.

The set-up includes a two-seat electric vertical take-off aircraft, which electronically unloads from a six-wheeled ‘mothership’ vehicle that has hints of Tesla Cybertruck about its styling. In the Chinese market, the combined price will be in the region of 2 million RMB, which equates to roughly £220,000.

At 5.5 meters long, two metres wide and two metres tall, XPeng said the four-seat mothership will fit into car parks, and has rear-wheel steering for added manoeuvrability. It also boasts six-wheel drive for getting to more remote launch sites. Power comes from a plug-in hybrid powertrain with over 600 miles of combined petrol and electric range; the vehicle has the means to charge the aircraft while it’s loaded in the back.

Xpeng Aero HT has earned certification for people with a pilot’s licence to fly its aircraft in China, and claims to have more than 3,000 expressions of interest from private customers.

At present, legal challenges mean XPeng isn’t looking to sell the outfit into markets outside of its home setting, but a spokesperson said “global is always in our minds”, so don’t rule out expansion into other countries, especially as XPeng continues to push ahead with its car-sales expansion across the world, including 20 UK dealers by the end of this year. 

Outside of private customers, XPeng said it would look to target emergency services, with potential uses including search and rescue, paramedic and fire response.

Would you like to see flying cars in the UK? Let us know in the comments section below...

