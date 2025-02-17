Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

XPeng X9 seven-seater 'starship' aims to fight EVs of all sizes

Chinese brand’s “starship of tomorrow” has rear-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and, potentially, around 400 miles of range

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Feb 2025
XPeng X9 - front static6

The XPeng X9 luxury MPV will arrive in the UK before the end of the year to fight the Lexus LM and Volkswagen ID. Buzz. However, the Chinese brand’s “starship of tomorrow” is also being pitched as a rival to electric cars of various shapes and sizes, including seven-seat SUVs like the Kia EV9 and even executive limousines such as the BMW i7.

The sharp, futuristic design of the X9 incorporates 17 different features to help it cut through the air, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.27Cd and a claimed range of up to 436 miles – although that particular figure is based on China’s CLTC test cycle, rather than the WLTC regime used in Europe.

It’s available with a dual-motor powertrain that delivers all-wheel drive, 469bhp and 640Nm of torque, allowing the big seven-seater bus to sprint from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds – the same amount of time it takes a Porsche Macan Electric

XPeng X9 - rear static6

More impressive is the X9’s claimed 330kW maximum charging speed, which is among the fastest of any EV available today, and lets drivers add up to 330kW of range after only 10 minutes of being plugged in, XPeng says. Meanwhile, an ‘intelligent thermal management system’ increases the driving range in winter by 15 per cent, and reduces energy consumption from the air-conditioning by up to half.

Other features onboard include rear-wheel steering that allows for a 10.8-metre turning circle – the same as a MINI Cooper’s – adaptive air suspension, ‘zero gravity’ reclining seats, 23-speaker sound system and a 21.4-inch display for rear passenger that folds out of the roof, just like the ‘Theatre Screen’ you can get in a BMW i7.

Finally, the rearmost seats can be electrically folded away with a single button to expand the luggage capacity to an impressive 2,554 litres, which XPeng says is enough for 29 carry-on suitcases. 

What are XPeng’s plans for the UK?

While we await the arrival of the X9, the Chinese brand’s first offering to British motorists is the XPeng G6 electric SUV that has just gone on sale, with prices starting from £39,990 – putting it in the crosshairs of the Renault Scenic, Ford Explorer and Skoda Enyaq.

XPeng hopes to entice customers with the G6’s range of up to 354 miles and extensive standard kit list. For instance, every model gets a 15-inch touchscreen, 360-degree surround-view camera system, panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, cooled charging pads for two smartphones, a 960-watt 18-speaker stereo and an energy-saving heat pump

XPeng X9 - dashboard6

So far, the G6 and X9 are the only models XPeng has confirmed it’s bringing to the UK, but the company plans to add more models to our shores over the coming years.

Potential candidates include the new XPeng G7 that was unveiled at the start of 2025. It’s based on the same SEPA 2.0 platform as the G6 and X9, and at nearly 4.9-metres long is about the same size as the BMW iX

There’s also the G9 flagship SUV which is already on sale in Europe and we had a chance to drive back in 2023, plus the P7+ executive saloon which features artificial intelligence and the brand’s latest autonomous driving technology. 

The first XPeng dealerships in the UK are due to open in March, with the brand aiming to have 20 locations before the end of the year. UK distribution is being handled by British firm International Motors Limited (IML), which is also responsible for Subaru and Isuzu over here.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

