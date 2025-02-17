XPeng X9 seven-seater 'starship' aims to fight EVs of all sizes

Other features onboard include rear-wheel steering that allows for a 10.8-metre turning circle – the same as a MINI Cooper’s – adaptive air suspension, ‘zero gravity’ reclining seats, 23-speaker sound system and a 21.4-inch display for rear passenger that folds out of the roof, just like the ‘Theatre Screen’ you can get in a BMW i7.

Finally, the rearmost seats can be electrically folded away with a single button to expand the luggage capacity to an impressive 2,554 litres, which XPeng says is enough for 29 carry-on suitcases.

What are XPeng’s plans for the UK?

While we await the arrival of the X9, the Chinese brand’s first offering to British motorists is the XPeng G6 electric SUV that has just gone on sale, with prices starting from £39,990 – putting it in the crosshairs of the Renault Scenic, Ford Explorer and Skoda Enyaq.

XPeng hopes to entice customers with the G6’s range of up to 354 miles and extensive standard kit list. For instance, every model gets a 15-inch touchscreen, 360-degree surround-view camera system, panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, cooled charging pads for two smartphones, a 960-watt 18-speaker stereo and an energy-saving heat pump.

So far, the G6 and X9 are the only models XPeng has confirmed it’s bringing to the UK, but the company plans to add more models to our shores over the coming years.

Potential candidates include the new XPeng G7 that was unveiled at the start of 2025. It’s based on the same SEPA 2.0 platform as the G6 and X9, and at nearly 4.9-metres long is about the same size as the BMW iX.

There’s also the G9 flagship SUV which is already on sale in Europe and we had a chance to drive back in 2023, plus the P7+ executive saloon which features artificial intelligence and the brand’s latest autonomous driving technology.

The first XPeng dealerships in the UK are due to open in March, with the brand aiming to have 20 locations before the end of the year. UK distribution is being handled by British firm International Motors Limited (IML), which is also responsible for Subaru and Isuzu over here.

