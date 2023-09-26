Is the Lexus LM a good car?

The Lexus LM is a unique proposition in the new car market and unlike anything else that’s currently sold in Europe. It’s more of a mobile living room than a passenger car, since it can pamper occupants like nothing else this side of a Learjet.

It’s a new type of flagship model that offers unparalleled luxury and a long list of features for back-seat passengers. It’s pricey, with even the base model hitting £90,000, but it’s superbly equipped in seven seat guise, while the top-spec four-seater Takumi model is Lexus’s new-age idea of modern luxury.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol hybrid Body style People carrier Powertrain 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid, front-wheel drive

2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid, four-wheel drive Safety Not tested by Euro NCAP Warranty Three years/60,000 miles

How much does the Lexus LM cost?

It’s arguable that there’s nothing quite like the Lexus LM on sale anywhere on the planet, let alone within the brand’s UK line-up. The petrol-hybrid MPV is loaded with luxury equipment, and has a firm focus on making trips as comfortable as possible for passengers, especially those in the back.

Prices start from £90,000, and now that the LC sports car is no longer available, the LM is the second most expensive car in the Lexus line-up, after the LS limousine. The seven-seat model is plush, but the top-spec Takumi variant with two individual chairs in the back takes things to another level, including the price, which is in excess of £110,000.