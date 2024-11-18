Best seven-seat hybrid cars 2026

Until quite recently, the default choice for a large family car was diesel power. With torque to deal with associated weight, and greater fuel economy on long runs, there’s still a lot to recommend that approach.

Today though, hybrid power makes more sense for those who spend a lot of their time driving around towns or cities and want reduced fuel bills. Simply put, the best seven-seat hybrid cars have the qualities to make anyone think twice about buying another diesel and they also remove range and charging issues that come with a big EV.

Types of hybrid SUV

Broadly speaking, there are three types of hybrid on the market: mild, full and plug-in. Mild hybrids are fitted with a small generator instead of a traditional starter motor to improve efficiency, but they can’t travel on pure-electric power.

Meanwhile, full or ‘self-charging’ hybrids usually combine at least one electric motor and a battery alongside their internal-combustion engine. This combination is used to supplement the power of the engine, which itself also charges the hybrid-system’s battery. The result is greater efficiency and the ability to travel on electric power over very short distances.

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Plug-in hybrids work in much the same way as full hybrids, but add the ability to charge the (much larger) battery with an external cable. The result is a much higher pure-electric range, supplemented by an internal-combustion engine – which can also help charge the battery.

Compare the best seven-seat hybrid cars on sale

Below we’ve picked out the top ten new hybrid cars with a seven-seat option for large families that are currently on sale.