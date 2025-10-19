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Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate for just 18p more a month than smaller Octavia

The Skoda Superb is one of the finest family cars money can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 May.

By:George Armitage
28 May 2026
Skoda Superb Estate - front full width image
  • High-spec SE L; massive interior space
  • Frugal diesel power
  • Only £236.95 a month

Skoda has a fine reputation for dependable family cars, and nowhere is this more in evidence than with its estate cars. They're loved by families across the board for their quality, practicality and sheer value for money – and what if we told you there's just a few pence difference between buying the Octavia and Superb estates? 

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Carwow Leasey is offering the Octavia Estate for a super-tempting £236.77 a month right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. But the considerably larger, more practical and posher Superb is available for £236.95 per month from Leasing Options. In other words, the larger car is just 18p a month more expensive.   

This crazily cheap deal is for two years and requires £3,243.39 to be put down as an initial payment. That's a little steep, admittedly, but it’s what's needed to keep that monthly outlay so low. 

Still, you can lower that 12-month upfront payment to nine months if it's a little too steep for you; this comes in at £2,729.91, with the monthly price only rising to £258.88. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, with 8,000 costing around £22 extra a month.

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The deal we’ve highlighted gets you the pick of the range: the one-up-from-entry SE L with the super-frugal 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a DSG automatic gearbox.

SE L is easily the best of the trims because it builds on the already-impressive spec levels of the SE Technology, but adds some desirable luxuries. 

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It gets leather and artificial leather upholstery, matrix LED headlights, ventilated front seats with 'advanced' massage function, a powered and hands-free tailgate, and keyless entry. This is on top of the entry model's heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, and excellent 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav. 

The 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel packs a respectable punch, while still returning fuel economy as high as 56.5mpg on the combined cycle. The DSG auto box is a smooth performer, too. 

Skoda Superb Estate - dashboard

The Superb not only has a plusher, more refined look and feel than its Octavia smaller brother, but it's also considerably larger inside. Rear legroom is limousine-like, while the boot capacity is a colossal 690 litres with the seats up and a van-aping 1,920 litres with them folded down.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Superb leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Superb page.

Deals on Skoda Superb Estate rivals

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £36,002Avg. savings £8,463
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz C ClassCash £46,195
New Mercedes-Benz C Class

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,188Avg. savings £2,657
New Audi A3

Configure now

Check out the Skoda Superb deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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