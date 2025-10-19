Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate for just 18p more a month than smaller Octavia

High-spec SE L; massive interior space

Frugal diesel power

Only £236.95 a month

Skoda has a fine reputation for dependable family cars, and nowhere is this more in evidence than with its estate cars. They're loved by families across the board for their quality, practicality and sheer value for money – and what if we told you there's just a few pence difference between buying the Octavia and Superb estates?

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Carwow Leasey is offering the Octavia Estate for a super-tempting £236.77 a month right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. But the considerably larger, more practical and posher Superb is available for £236.95 per month from Leasing Options. In other words, the larger car is just 18p a month more expensive.

This crazily cheap deal is for two years and requires £3,243.39 to be put down as an initial payment. That's a little steep, admittedly, but it’s what's needed to keep that monthly outlay so low.

Still, you can lower that 12-month upfront payment to nine months if it's a little too steep for you; this comes in at £2,729.91, with the monthly price only rising to £258.88. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, with 8,000 costing around £22 extra a month.