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Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat Chery Tiggo 8 for only £245 a month

Chery has made quite the splash in the UK market – and it’s easy to see why with this Chery Tiggo 8 deal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 May.

By:Ryan Birch
26 May 2026
Chery Tiggo 8 - front cornering
  • High equipment levels
  • Efficient plug-in hybrid – 56-mile EV range
  • Only £244.79 a month

Chinese brand Chery clocked up another milestone last month, with its Chery Tiggo 8 being the UK's best-selling seven-seater SUV. And with deals like today's it's easy to see why.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the plug-in hybrid high-rider for £244.79 per month after a 12-month initial payment of £3,285.48. It's a two-year deal with a mileage cap of 5,000.

Naturally, you can tweak the deal should you wish. You can save yourself around £400 by knocking the initial payment down to nine months, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 a year will cost you around £12 more a month on the one-year option or £13 on the nine-month deal. 

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Aspire is the trim on offer here, and as we've found with many of the Chinese newcomer brands, there's a strong list of standard kit to tempt you. 

It bundles together 19-inch alloys, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charging and an electric tailgate, plus much, much more.

This Tiggo 8 uses what Chery calls a 'Super Hybrid System'. Despite the billing, this is a conventional PHEV which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 18.3kWH battery pack. Chery claims 56 miles of pure EV running, and a combined 745 miles of petrol and EV range.

Chery Tiggo 8 - interior

Styling-wise, the Tiggo 8 is inoffensive with a faintly upmarket air about it, and the interior fit and finish is impressive. It's a roomy seven-seater, too, with plenty of room to stretch out in the second row.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 8 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 8 page.

Deals on Chery Tiggo 8 rivals

Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £244 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £338 ppm**
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £307 ppm**

Check out the Chery Tiggo 8 or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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