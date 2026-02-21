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Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Citroen e-C3 for just £135 per month

The electric Citroen e-C3 is as comfortable as it is cost-effective. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 May.

By:Tom Jervis
23 May 2026
Citroen e-C3 - front static
  • Comfortable ride
  • Lots of equipment
  • Only £135.37 per month

In a world of high new car prices and even higher fuel costs, cheap personal transport can almost feel like a thing of the past. Today’s Deal of the Day brings some welcome respite, though, as the Citroen e-C3 is available for as little as £135 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

And this isn’t a deal for an entry-level model with a tiny equipment list and minuscule battery; DreamLease Citroen is offering the range-topping Citroen e-C3 Max for exactly £135.37 per month on a two-year lease. This requires a reasonable £1,924.43 initial payment and allows for 8,000 miles per year. In total, you can expect to pay just £5,037.94 over the entire lease period.

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Alternatively, you can increase the length of the lease to three years for an extra £12 per month and reduce the initial payment further to £1,334.27. In total, this will set you back £7,367.57, or just under £2,500 per year.

The e-C3 Max comes equipped with a 44kWh battery that’s claimed to be capable of around 200 miles before needing to be plugged in. A full charge at your run-of-the-mill off-peak domestic electricity rate 10p per kilowatt-hour means the e-C3 will only cost £4.40 to top up, setting you back the equivalent of only two pence per mile.

Citroen e-C3 Max models, as their name suggests, get the maximum available level of standard equipment. This includes 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, two-tone paint, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera. The e-C3 also features Citroen’s ‘Hydraulic Cushion’ suspension, which features bump stops to iron out any potholes or ruts in the road.

Citroen e-C3 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen e-C3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen e-C3 page.

Deals on Citroen e-C3 Aircross rivals

Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New in-stock Vauxhall FronteraCash £21,415Avg. savings £3,813
New Vauxhall Frontera

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KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,478Avg. savings £2,965
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Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,047Avg. savings £4,263
New Jeep Avenger

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Check out the Citroen e-C3 Aircross Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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