Car Deal of the Day: Renault 5 has retro style for under £200 a month

Adorable looks; high equipment levels

Big-battery 52kWh model with 252-mile range

Only £193 a month

Renault's adorably retro 5 offered outstanding value for money for the majority of 2025, but leasing prices have been steadily rising for most of this year. Now it seems as though the tide is changing, because the fashionable French electric hatchback is now available for less than £200 a month.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Renault 5 for £193 a month on the nose. This two-year deal calls for a reasonable £2,611 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your budget and requirements; knocking the 12-month initial payment to nine sees a saving of over £260, with the monthly outlay rising to a chunkier £230.95; and raising the mileage cap to 8,000 will put just under £25 a month extra on the 12-month initial payment plan or just under £11 on the nine-month.

Whichever you choose, you'll be getting easily one of the most fashionable electric cars around for a song – and you could save even more cash because this deal comes with a voucher that'll slash 20 per cent off the cost of using Gridserve charge points nationwide for a whole year.