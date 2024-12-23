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Car Deal of the Day: Renault 5 has retro style for under £200 a month

Prices have dropped for the best-selling Renault 5, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 20 May.

By:George Armitage
20 May 2026
Renault 5 - front full width
  • Adorable looks; high equipment levels
  • Big-battery 52kWh model with 252-mile range
  • Only £193 a month

Renault's adorably retro 5 offered outstanding value for money for the majority of 2025, but leasing prices have been steadily rising for most of this year. Now it seems as though the tide is changing, because the fashionable French electric hatchback is now available for less than £200 a month.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Renault 5 for £193 a month on the nose. This two-year deal calls for a reasonable £2,611 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your budget and requirements; knocking the 12-month initial payment to nine sees a saving of over £260, with the monthly outlay rising to a chunkier £230.95; and raising the mileage cap to 8,000 will put just under £25 a month extra on the 12-month initial payment plan or just under £11 on the nine-month.

Whichever you choose, you'll be getting easily one of the most fashionable electric cars around for a song – and you could save even more cash because this deal comes with a voucher that'll slash 20 per cent off the cost of using Gridserve charge points nationwide for a whole year.

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What's especially eyebrow-raising about this deal is that it's for the larger, 52kWh battery. Renault claims a range of 252 miles, and thanks to a maximum DC charging speed of 100kW, a 10-80 per cent top-up will take less than 30 minutes. 

The larger battery also brings a boost in power, because 52kWh models get a 148bhp electric motor rather than the smaller pack's 118bhp. This allows a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.9 seconds.

Techno+ is the trim on offer here, and while it's the entry spec (on the 52kWh cars), it has all you need. It gets a black roof with red trim, 18-inch alloys, an excellent infotainment system with Google built-in, ambient lighting, and smart-looking recycled denim upholstery. Plus, the standard body colour is the eye-catching metallic Pop Green.  

Renault 5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 5 page.

Deals on Renault 5 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,478Avg. savings £2,923
New KIA EV3

Configure now

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £26,780Avg. savings £3,538
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New in-stock Fiat 500
New Fiat 500

Configure now

Check out the Renault 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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