Ford is laying out its fightback plan to turn around the European market, which promises five all-new models between 2027 and 2029.

These new cars – tailored for European consumers – include a return to the supermini-segment with a new Ford Fiesta, plus SUVs with both BEV and hybrid powertrains in high-volume classes. The newcomers will be charged with stopping the bleeding at Ford: its new-car registrations have slumped from just over one million in 2019 to 426,459 last year.

All five have been teased in an image showing off their front-end silhouettes and new lighting signatures, pointing to a dramatic shift in Ford’s current design language. The first car to arrive will be the new electric Fiesta in the B-segment, and from then on Ford has plans for a busy three years.

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The Fiesta will be built in collaboration with Renault, using the French firm’s RG EV Small architecture, which underpins the Renault 5 and Alpine A290. Ford claims this new model will be engineered with its motorsport heritage at the fore, giving a sporty, ‘rally-bred’ driving feel. The same applies to the other new cars in the plan.

This will be made easier by the Alpine’s dynamic multi-link rear suspension layout. The new car will be the first Fiesta with such a back axle.

Three new SUVs in core European segments

Joining the all-electric Fiesta in the B-segment will be a new electric SUV. This should have similar basic dimensions to the current Ford Puma, at 4.2m-long, which is also the same size as the Renault 4 on which the SUV will be based.