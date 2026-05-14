Car buyers are switching on to plug-in hybrids like never before: in 2026, their sales growth has more than doubled that of pure electric cars. But which one should you buy?

This guide seeks to answer that question. We assembled 16 PHEV drivetrains, from every major car group on the market, in the world’s most popular bodystyle, the SUV. Over three days with consistent temperatures around 16-17 degrees centigrade, we drove them, then drove them some more.

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The first part of the route, in pure EV mode, established each car’s electric range with a full battery, and majored on urban driving through Bedford and St Neots, linked by 70mph A-road runs. When every battery was flat, we stopped the cars, zeroed the trip, then headed back. This run included more motorway miles to see what the fuel economy was once the power cell has been exhausted.

Our testers then crunched the data for all 16 cars, and debated their dynamics, refinement levels and packaging merits, to come up with a final five for a shoot-out on Bedford’s streets and bypasses.

All told, these drivetrains are available in 59 cars on the UK market alone, so we’re confident in saying that this is the most comprehensive guide yet to the plug-in hybrid market. We hope you find it entertaining – and useful.

Ultimate guide to plug-in hybrids

UK plug-in hybrid registrations are up a huge 46 per cent over last year; market share has climbed from under 10 to 13 per cent. Sales of pure electric cars are rising, too – up 22 per cent – but from a much higher base.