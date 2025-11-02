Long-term test: BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport
Second report: our man wrestles with PHEV guilt, but loves the running costs
Verdict
The X3 has averaged 64mpg over four months on fleet: better than the four-cylinder diesel’s 48.7mpg, and with lower tailpipe emissions. It steers and turns in like a BMW should, but the 2.1-tonne kerbweight blunts performance and winter potholes make for a knobbly ride. On balance though, there’s much to applaud.
- Mileage: 4,418 miles
- Efficiency: 64.0mpg
Shame. That’s the feeling when my Spotify Wrapped drops every December: my most-played stars are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and George Ezra. I appear to have the music taste of a 10-year-old girl.
BMW is also using the ‘Wrapped’ approach to get inside the heads of its drivers. According to the My BMW app’s 2025 review, I drive the X3 plug-in hybrid on electric power 52 per cent of the time. And now for more shame: that drags me just inside the bottom half of all X3 30e owners for eDrive contribution.
Capturing and sharing this data is a great way to try to nudge owners to charge their cars. The oft-levelled criticism is that people buy plug-in hybrids as a tax dodge and then run them on empty, but that doesn’t appear to be a widespread offence among 30e owners.
They’d be crazy to do so, because maximising e-power can drive down a PHEV’s running costs below a petrol or diesel SUV’s. I’ve visited a fuel pump just three times in four months, spending £185.90. While the 50-litre tank yields a circa-380-mile range, regular wallbox charging and electric driving stretches that to more than 600 miles.
Used - available now
My Intelligent Octopus Go tariff is 7p per kWh at night, so it costs less than £1.50 to charge the BMW’s 19.7kWh battery – and the stats say I’ve done that 38 times. Add up all the fuel bills and the 30e has cost about 12p a mile to run over 2,000 miles.
There’s another massive upside in my book: zero tailpipe emissions in eDrive. As a keen runner and a father of three, I get dismayed when we’re engulfed by noxious fumes belched from ageing diesel vehicles. I reckon plug-in hybrids make a good case on cost and emission grounds. But you need a wallbox to unlock their potential – and if you have one of those, why not go the whole hog to electric?
More and more people do see plug-in hybrids as a stepping stone to EVs; they were the UK’s fastest growing engine type in 2025. And their 11 per cent share of new-car registrations more than doubled diesel’s.
The BMW Group hybrid has come a long way too. In 2017 my wife and I bought the first MINI Countryman PHEV, which had a 7.6kWh battery and did about 15 miles on a full charge. The 30e triples that range, even in winter.
But ease of use has gone backwards. The MINI had a physical eDrive switch to simply toggle between pure electric, petrol and electric power and charging the battery. Now, I have to tap through three screens to access that ‘Drivetrain and Battery’ menu, uncovering absolute word salad: ‘Electric automatically’ and ‘Activate maintain battery charge once’ are unintelligible, especially when concentrating on driving.
BMW’s software engineers have decided that humans are the weak link in hybrid operation, and they’re probably right. Yet I’d like more transparency and control. My initial EV-intensive runs to our Bedford office would drain the battery; I wanted more of a petrol/electric mix.
Finding that dreaded menu and using BMW’s navigation instead of Google Maps has helped preserve more charge: ideally I’d like to split the e-range over the round trip, and I’ll report back if whole-route planning helps in this endeavour.
Because long trips crank up the guilt once the electric wears out. We have a 120-mile run down to the west country to see my car-loving father-in-law coming up: the 30e does a pretty good job of stretching battery power to average 58mpg. It wouldn’t be so bad if the plug-in hybrid BMW had DC charging capability, so I could prepare it for the return leg. Or maybe I’m being too hard on the X3 – and myself. After all, my Olivia Rodrigo listening is much more shameful…
BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport: second fleetwatch
BMW’s PHEV X3 may weigh over two tonnes, but utilising the BOOST feature makes overtakes a lot easier
“This car hasn’t got much puff,” said my wife, after the X3 summoned the thrust to overtake a dawdler or two on a long straight across Salisbury Plain. The 30e’s 2,140kg mass (plus 200kg of occupants) and its uncertainty over whether to deploy electric and/or combustion power mean the hybrid doesn’t launch like many BMWs. That’s why there’s a cheeky BOOST paddle: one pull, a slight pause, then the driver’s display lights up like Fortnums and Mason at Christmas and the X3 gives it all it’s got. The result? Far more clinical overtakes.
BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport: first fleetwatch
BMW has integrated Google Maps into the X3's head-up display, but there’s room for improvement
What witchcraft is this? The X3 that’s just joined our fleet relays Google Maps’ instructions in its head-up display, a very welcome first for one of my long-termers. But while BMW has raised the tile size of its apps and listed them by category, they’re still not user-friendly. Ditto the way the camera relay ghosts out areas and switches views at crucial times. Let’s hope BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse software launching in the new iX3 electric SUV rights these wrongs.
BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport: first report
Mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV makes a good start on our fleet, thanks in part to a serious spec sheet
- Mileage: 2,710 miles
- Efficiency: 64.8mpg
Plug-in hybrids: the best-of-both worlds or the devil’s work? Given its Fire Red paint and matt black 21-inch alloys, the X3 30e M Sport is a dead-ringer for South Park’s Satan, but fuel efficiency is borderline angelic.
We’ve travelled 468 miles so far and there’s still one-third of the first tank remaining. That’s because my home wallbox keeps the 19.7kWh battery topped up, costing about £16 on electricity so far. Fully charged the 30e is good for 50 miles of EV range, quietly undertaking school runs and shopping trips while emitting zero emissions.
The 181bhp motor sandwiched between the engine and eight-speed automatic transmission has plenty enough grunt to hustle the X3 along. And that’s a good thing because there’s little pleasure to be had from the four-cylinder turbo kicking in. It sounds rather wheezy and – like many hybrids – can trigger some indecision about whether the car should engage electric or combustion mode, particularly if you come on and off the throttle swiftly at roundabouts or junctions.
My mission is to avoid using petrol almost as much as I did in my previous long-termer, the all-electric Volkswagen ID.7, and our 64.8mpg average is a good start. One long journey was a weekday cruise to Gaydon’s British Motor Museum. The M Sport suspension has an underlying tautness but comfortably shrugs off potholes and crests, and the car is pretty quiet at motorway speeds. Setting off fully charged, the 30e returned 76.3mpg but drained the battery on the outward leg, leading to 47.8mpg over the 182-mile round trip.
The standard, figure-hugging M sports seats are plumper than November turkeys but a lot more vegan. The £1,350 glass sunroof lifts the dark cabin, which has a few characterful touches compared with our previous BMW 530e long-termer. There are huge side pods housing the door handle and an air vent with an elaborate slider control, and the big, angled central cubby contains a wireless charging smartphone plinth and two cup-holders.
The X3 range starts at £51,605 for the 20 petrol xLine, with the diesel only £1,135 more. It’s an almost £6k jump to the plug-in 30e xLine, with our M Sport version costing £59,015 – before a lot of options. The aforementioned paint and wheels are £875 and £2,150 respectively, and we’ve got three option packs. M Sport Pro Pack (£2,300) adds the Iconic Glow kidney grille, red brake calipers and the dechromed, high-gloss black exterior finishes. Completing the external mods are a £1,025 tow bar and £450 sun protection glass.
The £1,350 Comfort Plus Pack includes rear window blinds, plus heated seats all round, cooled front perches with lumbar support, and Harman Kardon surround sound. The silky M steering wheel gets £250 heating, and while the £450 woven fabric upholstery looks great, I roll elbows-out van driver-style and it’s like resting your arm on a cheese grater.
The £2,275 Technology Pack polishes things off with a driver-monitoring camera, head-up display, automated parking and stop-and-go driver assistance. The total cost of these options is a remarkable £13,975 – almost the price of a new Dacia Sandero.
The X3 is, of course, BMW’s mid-size SUV and space is adequate: two six-footers can sit in tandem with about an inch of rear kneeroom. The wide, shallow boot has no load lip, but the hybrid battery prevents any proper underfloor stowage, so carrying the charging cable will nibble into its modest 460-litre capacity.
|Rating:
|4.0 stars
|Model tested:
|BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport
|On fleet since:
|September 2025
|Price new:
|£59,015
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|295bhp/450Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|23g/km/9%
|Options:
|Technology Pack (£2,275), M Sport Pro Pack (£2,300), Comfort Plus Pack (£1,350), matt black 21-inch alloys (£2,150), Fire Red paint (£875), tow bar (£1,025), sun protection glass (£450), heated steering wheel (£250), woven fabric upholstery (£450)
|Insurance:
|Group: 38 Quote: £1,414
|Mileage/efficiency:
|2,710/64.8mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
