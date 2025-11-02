Verdict

The X3 has averaged 64mpg over four months on fleet: better than the four-cylinder diesel’s 48.7mpg, and with lower tailpipe emissions. It steers and turns in like a BMW should, but the 2.1-tonne kerbweight blunts performance and winter potholes make for a knobbly ride. On balance though, there’s much to applaud.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 4,418 miles

4,418 miles Efficiency: 64.0mpg

Shame. That’s the feeling when my Spotify Wrapped drops every December: my most-played stars are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and George Ezra. I appear to have the music taste of a 10-year-old girl.

BMW is also using the ‘Wrapped’ approach to get inside the heads of its drivers. According to the My BMW app’s 2025 review, I drive the X3 plug-in hybrid on electric power 52 per cent of the time. And now for more shame: that drags me just inside the bottom half of all X3 30e owners for eDrive contribution.

Capturing and sharing this data is a great way to try to nudge owners to charge their cars. The oft-levelled criticism is that people buy plug-in hybrids as a tax dodge and then run them on empty, but that doesn’t appear to be a widespread offence among 30e owners.

They’d be crazy to do so, because maximising e-power can drive down a PHEV’s running costs below a petrol or diesel SUV’s. I’ve visited a fuel pump just three times in four months, spending £185.90. While the 50-litre tank yields a circa-380-mile range, regular wallbox charging and electric driving stretches that to more than 600 miles.