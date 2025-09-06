Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: a German mid-size SUV face-off

As well as that roomy boot, it’s also possible to carry even more by adding a tow bar. An electrically retractable one, which can be extended at the touch of a button in the boot, is a £1,025 option.

When it comes to powertrains, the diesel is the one to have if you want to haul big weights. Officially, it can handle a braked trailer weighing up to 2.5 tonnes; that’s 100kg more than the petrol engine can manage, while the plug-in hybrid model has a lower towing limit of 2,000kg.

Head-to-head

On the road

Each car has its strengths and weaknesses when it comes to ride and handling. The Audi’s steering feel and weight are more natural, but the BMW is a bit more agile and composed on an undulating road. The Audi is a little less susceptible to side-to-side movements over bumps, but its air suspension is more crashy over potholes. Overall, the X3 is the one we prefer to drive. The BMW’s powertrain is slicker, too.

Tech highlights

Viewed on a spec sheet, these cars are incredibly closely matched. Both have 2.0-litre diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, with identical torque figures of 400Nm, but the Audi has a bit more power – 201bhp versus 194bhp. They weigh within 10 kilos of each other, too, and are both a touch over 4.7 metres long. The touchscreen display sizes are similar: 14.5 inches on the Q5 and 14.9 inches on the X3.

Price and running

The X3 was the more frugal car in our hands, averaging 46.8mpg, but at a steady 70mph cruise it was capable of mid-fifties mpg. The Audi wasn’t as economical on the motorway, which is reflected in its 43.2mpg test result. But the Q5 has a larger fuel tank, which means based on our test figures, both have identical real-world ranges – drivers would need to stop long before they’d covered those 618 miles, though.

Practicality

As biggish SUVs, neither car is outstandingly spacious for rear-seat passengers when it comes to knee room. Headroom is fairly generous in both, and the seats are really comfortable – we found that the Audi’s had a touch more under-thigh support than the BMW’s bench. At 570 litres, the X3’s boot beats the Q5’s by 50 litres, and when the seats fold down, it has 1,700 litres – 227 litres more than in the Audi.

Safety

The Audi received a maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating when it was tested this year. For all its standard driver-assist systems, it’s a shame that Audi sees fit to only equip the top-spec Edition 1 with blind-spot warning tech – especially when we believe it’s one of the most useful modern pieces of safety tech. You’ll have to pay £2,960 for two option packs to add blind-spot tech to the X3, but at least it’s available.

Ownership

BMW finished eighth out of 31 manufacturers in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, while Audi was ranked 19th. Both cars get three years’ roadside assistance as standard, plus a three-year warranty – although BMW’s package has no mileage limit, while Audi’s cover stops at 60,000 miles. If you’re part of the small minority of drivers who cover more than 20,000 miles per year, that’s worth bearing in mind.

Verdict

Winner: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport

With the arrival of the new Q5, there was a very strong chance that the X3’s time at the top of the premium compact SUV class was going to be short lived. However, it still has enough talent to hold off its latest rival.