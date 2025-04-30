New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback
The new Ford Fiesta would get all-electric power and our exclusive image previews how it could look
The Ford Fiesta went out of production in 2023, and we all presumed it was the last we would ever see of the iconic supermini in the UK. But, wait! Just over two years later Ford announced a new electric-car platform sharing alliance with Renault and this has opened the door for the beloved Fiesta’s return.
The deal, announced in early December 2025, enables Ford to use Renault’s AmpR Small electric-car architecture that already underpins the Renault 5, Renault 4, Alpine A290 and Nissan Micra, as well as serving in the reborn Renault Twingo, which is set to arrive later this year. It will also allow Ford access to Renault’s battery and motor technology, granting the US brand much-needed scale in the European small-car segment.
All this means that Ford is set to produce two new models – a small hatchback to revive the Fiesta nameplate and a second small EV. Both will be designed by Ford and have unique bodies - rather than being rebadged and lightly restyled versions of the Renault models, like the new Micra.
When will the new Ford Fiesta arrive and what will it look like?
The new Ford Fiesta could arrive as soon as 2028, and our exclusive image shows what it could look like. Because it will share the Renault 5’s platform we expect the dimensions will be similar to that car’s, but the Fiesta is likely to have a sharper, more dynamic look as this suits Ford’s design themes better. Our artists have created the image to reflect those Renault platform proportions with Ford’s design direction.
The new Fiesta will also have their own bespoke chassis-tuning in a bid to deliver the brand’s trademark engaging driving dynamics. Ford has already used this blueprint to differentiate its Explorer and Capri EVs from the Volkswagen ID.4, which is based on the same architecture.
"We're very confident that we can completely differentiate the [customer] offering," Ford of Europe president Jim Baumbick told a media call with Auto Express. "Ford will lead on the development of the design and things like the ride, steering, handling and braking to inject the uniquely Ford DNA, to support our brand positioning." He added that the differentiated designs had already been shared with key dealers and other stakeholders to get their buy-in.
What powertrains will the new Ford Fiesta have?
Knowing plenty about the AmpR Small platform gives us a good idea of what might power a future Fiesta EV. The Renault 5, for example, is offered with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh batteries – the latter boosting range to a possible 252 miles on the WLTP test cycle. The bigger-battery car gets a more powerful 148bhp motor good for 0-62mph in less than eight seconds.
The deal is all about economies of scale and getting access to a competitive platform and its manufacturing base: the new Fiesta and its electric sibling will be assembled at Renault's 'ElectriCity' complex in Northern France.
It's also about moving fast: Renault is proud of having set-up a brand-new R&D centre In China which enabled it to develop the 2026 Twingo in under two years. Ford will clearly benefit from the French firm’s learning as it’s said the first vehicle from this deal will be on the market in 2028 – a similar timeline to Twingo.
Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company said: "The strategic partnership with Renault Group marks an important step for Ford and supports our strategy to build a highly efficient and fit-for-the future business in Europe. We will combine Renault Group’s industrial scale and EV assets with Ford’s iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable, and distinctly Ford in spirit."
François Provost, CEO Renault Group said: "Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford. This shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market."
Will there be a Ford Fiesta ST?
Sharing the Renault Group’s EV know-how could well see the return of Ford’s hallowed ST badge. A Fiesta ST based on the Alpine A290 hot hatchback is a possibility, with that car getting an uprated e-motor sending up to 217bhp to the front axle. The A290 has a thoroughly revised chassis too, with uprated brakes, tuned suspension with revised geometry and a wider track width.
A revived ST would sit well with Ford's strategy of doubling down on performance products, epitomised by cars such as the 911-chasing Mustang GTD, or the Ford Ranger Raptor pick-up with its 288bhp V6.
"Look at how we've evolved the global portfolio: we are leaning into enthusiast products and passion products. Ford is at [its] best when we connect with customers at an emotional level [enabling them to] do things that they love to do," Baumbick told Auto Express.
Will the second model revive the Focus?
The deal with Renault is focused on B-segment small cars, said Jim Baumbick, where Ford is already present with the Puma Gen-E model. It's built in Romania and powered by motors assembled in Ford's British Halewood plant.
The second EV is therefore unlikely to replace the Puma Gen-E. "I see these two vehicles as an augment to Puma," said Baumbick. So it's likely Ford plans to push into the affordable EV segment by launching a baby SUV paired with the Dacia Spring replacement, or reviving the Ford Ka using the Renault Twingo as a base.
Ford currently partners with Volkswagen for its bigger, 'C-segment' cars, the Ford Explorer and Capri electric SUVs. The execution slightly differs from the Renault partnership because Ford has installed VW's MEB platform in its Cologne plant, rather than tap into its partner's industrial base. So don't expect the larger of the two Ampere platforms, known as AmpR Medium, which underpins Renault's Megane and Scenic, plus the Nissan Ariya and Alpine A390, to revive the recently axed Ford Focus as a Volkswagen ID.3 rival.
And the partnership may not end at passenger cars. While still to be finalised, the two brands have also signed a letter of intent (LOI) to collaborate on light commercial vehicles (LCV), utilising Ford’s expertise and dominance in this area.
