The Ford Fiesta went out of production in 2023, and we all presumed it was the last we would ever see of the iconic supermini in the UK. But, wait! Just over two years later Ford announced a new electric-car platform sharing alliance with Renault and this has opened the door for the beloved Fiesta’s return.

The deal, announced in early December 2025, enables Ford to use Renault’s AmpR Small electric-car architecture that already underpins the Renault 5, Renault 4, Alpine A290 and Nissan Micra, as well as serving in the reborn Renault Twingo, which is set to arrive later this year. It will also allow Ford access to Renault’s battery and motor technology, granting the US brand much-needed scale in the European small-car segment.

All this means that Ford is set to produce two new models – a small hatchback to revive the Fiesta nameplate and a second small EV. Both will be designed by Ford and have unique bodies - rather than being rebadged and lightly restyled versions of the Renault models, like the new Micra.

When will the new Ford Fiesta arrive and what will it look like?

The new Ford Fiesta could arrive as soon as 2028, and our exclusive image shows what it could look like. Because it will share the Renault 5’s platform we expect the dimensions will be similar to that car’s, but the Fiesta is likely to have a sharper, more dynamic look as this suits Ford’s design themes better. Our artists have created the image to reflect those Renault platform proportions with Ford’s design direction.