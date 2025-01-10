Renault Twingo review

"The Twingo’s performance is perfect for its intended home. This is an urban car, and the way Renault’s engineers have set this car up feels right for it." – Jordan Katsianis, news editor.

Range, charging & running costs There are few more cost-effective cars to run, but only if you can use a low-cost home charger

Pros Impressive efficiency

Electric car grant could make Twingo even cheaper

Low insurance costs Cons Range is problematic at high speeds

Won’t be quite as cheap to insure as ICE city cars

Would a second-hand Renault 5 be a wiser bet?

In terms of sheer running costs, there will be few less expensive cars to run than the new Twingo. Thanks to the low kerbweight and efficient electric powertrain, this car has very impressive official efficiency ratings, and they are verified by our real-world testing.

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The Twingo still has the run on its competitors when it comes to its technical bits, too. A 27.5kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack helps the Renault post an impressive 163-mile WLTP range figure. For context, the cheapest BYD Dolphin Surf is capable of just 137 miles, and you’ll need to spend closer to £22,000 to achieve a 200-mile range in a higher-specification model. The £16k Leapmotor, however, manages 175 miles from its 37.5kWh battery.

Charging isn’t the Twingo’s strong point, but then the car’s urban focus makes high-speed DC top-ups less of a priority. Renault quotes a 50kW peak, which means that despite the small battery, it’ll still take around 30 minutes to charge from 15 to 80 per cent. This is down on rivals, mind, with the Leapmotor capped at 70kW and the BYD capable of 65kW in its entry-level form.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Twingo 27.5kWh 163 miles N/A

Insurance groups

Data has not yet been released as to the Twingo’s insurance grouping, but from experience it should be very affordable, even by city car standards. But because BEVs usually sit in higher groups than their petrol-powered equivalents, we don’t expect it to be quite as low as the previous Twingo.

Tax

The Twingo costs £200 after the first year in VED road tax, and comes in well below the £50,000 threshold for the luxury car tax supplement. However, UK pricing for the car has not been announced, and while it’s expected to start at less than £20,000, the additional Electric Car Grant should see its list price further reduced. We expect it to qualify for the £1,500 level 1 grant, but this could be extended to £3,750 if the car passes a more scrupulous environmental check-list. Like every BEV, the Twingo is exempt from London’s ULEZ charge, but all cars – BEV or otherwise – are liable for London’s Congestion Charge.

Depreciation

While all BEVs do suffer from heavier depreciation than ICE-powered cars, the Twingo’s low purchase price and sheer desirability should help it retain a good portion of its value after three years.

Interior, design & technology Attractive outside, clever inside and full of priceless charisma, the Twingo pulls on the heartstrings of any and all who see it

Pros Outstanding exterior design

Class-leading digital interfaces

Colour and trim expertly executed Cons Interior design not quite as well executed as the exterior

Material quality speaks of the price point

Renault badge should be asymmetrically mounted. Maybe?

If there was a masterclass in reimagining an iconic design with pitch-perfect modern car design sensibility, the new Twingo would be on the front page of the syllabus. The new car has been unashamedly inspired by the original Twingo from the early nineties, which earned cult status thanks to the legendary design nous of Patrick le Quement. The same might be the case here, but for different reasons.