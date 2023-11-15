The Renault Twingo is back! On a mission to make electric cars affordable

The quirky Renault Twingo has been reborn as an affordable electric city car that the French brand says will boast “best-in-class efficiency” and a starting price of under €20,000 – or roughly £17,000 at current exchange rates.

The future Citroen e-C3 and Dacia Spring rival will sit below the new, all-electric Renault 5 hatchback and Renault 4 compact SUV in the brand's line-up. It will go from concept to production in just two years – matching the speed of Chinese brands – and is slated to arrive in 2026.

The Twingo is set to offer remarkable efficiency figures of up to 6.2 miles per kilowatt-hour, and over its lifetime will be responsible for 75 per cent less CO2 emissions than the “average European ICE car” sold in 2023. It will also be made in Europe and thanks to its low list price, Ampere claims the Twingo will be available from less than €100 per month (under £90).

The new Twingo will be designed, engineered and produced by Ampere – a separate division within the Renault Group that focuses on electric vehicles for the B and C-segments of the car market, and will be producing EVs that will wear the Renault badge and sit in the company’s showrooms.