New Nissan Micra spotted testing as electric supermini gears up for battle with Renault 5

The Nissan Micra is this year’s comeback king, and we’ve spied it testing on the road for the first time. Originally launched in 1982, the fifth generation of Micra bid farewell to new car showrooms in 2023, but is back in all-electric form for 2025.

Nissan has given us a few teasers of the new Micra and even revealed the front-end design in March where it sat alongside the all-new Leaf and a shadowy outline of the next-generation Juke which, like the new Micra, will make a switch to electric power.

These shots are the first time we have spotted the new supermini testing on the road, and despite the camouflage, it confirms plenty of design details as well as the overall proportions of the Citroen e-C3 and Fiat Panda rival ahead of its launch late this year.

What will the new Nissan Micra look like?

The Nissan Micra might sit on the same platform and utilise the same body as its Renault 5 sibling, but Nissan hasn’t simply stuck its badge on and called it a day. The new front end design features a sharply-angled nose and large round daytime running lights that resemble those on the curvy Mk3 Micra launched in the early 2000s.

The new Micra also gets a different front bumper and alloy wheel design, plus an embossed shoulder line stretching from the front wings to the rear doors, and different wheel arches to the Renault 5 too. However, some details, like the square rear end and rear door handles tucked up into the C-pillar, are obviously taken from the Renault.

Nissan’s vice president of design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, told Auto Express of the Micra plan in an exclusive interview in 2024: “The Renault 5 is a great car, and that gave us a great base. We then just had to add our DNA and that was probably the challenge [when designing the Micra].