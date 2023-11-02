Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Nissan Juke EV aiming to lord it over the small SUV sector from 2026

Nissan’s big-selling little SUV is about to take the leap to all-electric power

By:Alastair Crooks
26 Mar 2025
Nissan Juke EV

The third-generation Nissan Juke is coming and Nissan has given us our first official look at the production car set to arrive next year. Launching after the new Nissan Leaf and the return of the Nissan Micra, the Juke will be inspired by the Hyper Punk concept car that Nissan revealed in October 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As the second best-selling Nissan in the UK (after the Qashqai) and the fourth best-selling car in the UK overall, the current Juke has been a huge success for Nissan, though the new one will get an all-electric powertrain - marking a significant moment for the popular crossover

The new Juke will target the same supermini SUV rivals as the current car, while sitting below the new Leaf (which will morph from a hatchback into a crossover) in the Nissan line-up. As such, it will be eyeing up the Jeep AvengerHyundai Kona and Kia EV3 as potential rivals to steal sales from. 

New Nissan Juke design 

Bold style has been a key attribute of the Juke since the first model launched in 2010, and while this shadowy teaser doesn’t quite reveal all - it’s clear that the Juke’s eye-catching design strategy will continue. Toned down from the Hyper Punk concept, the Juke will still boast sharp and angular surfacing, an extremely rakish roofline and a slim window line for a sporty stance. There’s a new take on the front fog light with LEDs used and the Juke’s hidden rear door handles remain. Once we see the rear, we should be able to spot some influence from the larger Nissan Ariya (and Hyper Punk) in the shape of a lightbar.

Batteries and EV range

We already have a good idea as to the new Juke electric’s powertrain thanks to Nissan’s partnership with Renault. The car should sit on a AmpR small platform, possibly with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh batteries for up to 249 miles of range - similar numbers to the new Renault 4 which uses the same architecture. 

The maker plans on launching its first EV with solid-state batteries by 2028, but we expect the Juke EV to use nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) from launch. Gilles le Borgne, Renault’s Chief Technical Officer, said: “The next Leaf, the next Juke, the next Micra, the [Renault] 5 and R4 will stick to this chemistry.”

Motors and power

We heard of a potential dual-motor variant way back in 2021, when Nissan Europe’s general manager for product planning at the time told us the Juke could use the Ariya’s e-4ORCE electric four-wheel-drive system (igniting our imaginations with thoughts of a hot Nismo version). However, we’ll initially see a single-motor mounted on the front axle, probably unchanged from the Renault 4’s choice of a 118bhp and 225Nm motor or a more potent one with 148bhp and 245Nm. 

We’re yet to see an interior teaser of the new Juke EV, though expect it to follow in the tyre tracks of the Ariya with a wood grain effect dash rather than the wacky cockpit style of the Hyper Punk concept. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

