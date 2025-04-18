New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

The headline news is that the triplets will use LFP batteries. Pioneered in EVs by Chinese car maker BYD, lithium-iron phosphate cathodes don’t include expensive cobalt but the downside is they’re less energy-dense than NMC batteries. This can be offset by using clever designs to cram more cells into the battery module, and using a heat pump to improve their inferior cold-weather performance.

“Using LFP is only part of the cost competitiveness,” explained Brunet. “The cost gap between LFP and NMC is eight to 15 per cent.

“The other way to get the cost down is to have an efficient car. That allows you to reduce the battery which is the main lever to reduce the cost of the car – it’s between 30 and 45 per cent of its total,” he said.

Given this is the group’s first European LFP pack, most likely supplied by CATL in Hungary, it’s difficult to predict the three A-segment cars’ battery sizes. Today’s Dacia Spring, which is a little shorter and has a slightly smaller wheelbase than the new models harbours a 26.8kWh battery.

That’s capable of just 142 miles on the WLTP cycle. But Dacia’s product development boss, Patrice Lévy-Bencheton, told Auto Express that range was sufficient for the city car’s typical customer usage. Dacia’s data calculates the average daily trip at 27km (17 miles).

Prices and performance

“We define our cars according to customer needs and this helps us position the Spring as the most affordable EV by far. We will bring in our new A-segment EV at below €18,000,” said Lévy-Bencheton. In the UK the Spring currently starts at £14,995 for the 44bhp entry version.

It’s likely that the Nissan will, along with the Twingo, pack additional battery modules to boost range. And the Nissan’s aerodynamic design and inherent efficiency – the platform will supposedly be good for more than 6 miles per kWh – should boost the range close to 200 miles.

Performance will also beat that of today’s Spring, whose higher-output motor sends just 64bhp to the front wheels. Nissan and Renault both use the same electrically excited synchronous motor design, known for their efficiency and lack of rare earths in the rotor’s magnets. Expect the Nissan to offer the 94bhp and 121bhp e-motors from the Renault 5, driving the front wheels.

Despite Japan’s love of tiny kei cars, Nissan doesn’t have a lot of form in the European city car segment. It did sell the Pixo between 2009 and 2013. Its 2026 successor is also a collaboration with other brands. But the hi-tech, electric, Euro-centric baby Nissan will be in another league entirely.

