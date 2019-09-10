Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept: entry-level ID.1 EV will ‘still feel like a Volkswagen’

“We see that the price did go down in the last few years, that’s also partly due to overcapacity – especially in China – but when the battery itself gets smaller, then the price point of the battery itself isn’t quite so important. For example, the battery size of an ID.7 is double the size, so it’s obviously going to cost more, but you can’t just rely on the battery to reach that 20,000 euro mark.”

So what else makes it possible? Key shared elements that are being developed for this new MEB-Entry platform are a factor, such as the scuttle – or the section of car between the pedals and front wheels – which is shared with the ID.2all.

According to VW, about 80 per cent of the cost of development is centred around just this point, saving huge amounts of cash. The front wing also features the charging point, making it closer to many of the electric powertrain elements, saving more money.

Yet despite the temptation to completely lean on scale and parts-sharing with other models such as the forthcoming ID.2all, the ID.1 will feature its own battery composition, e-motor and rear axle.

But the biggest saving might come from its new-generation software architecture that VW says will reduce development time, and therefore costs, to just three years for an all-new model, or even as low as 24-26 months for a re-fresh, as you might expect for a facelift or new derivative.

For now, the ID.1 will be just for VW, and has been costed with that scale taken into account. Grunitz added: ‘The most important element is speed. This car will take us roughly three years to develop, including all the new elements. A new topper with only minor technological updates could take as little as 24-26 months. This is competitive with companies in China. The most important point that allows this is the software architecture, because we are not starting with a white sheet of paper, we’re starting with what’s already on the road.”

It looks like the warning shots fired across VW’s bows have not been missed, and throughout our time with the manufacturer’s top brass, it’s clear that there’s an added sense of enthusiasm. There is also acknowledgement that mistakes have been made, and it’s up to the bosses to make amends. While the European EV market remains volatile, it is heading into one very clear direction, one that by 2030 VW is confident that it will once again lead.

