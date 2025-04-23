Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen to extend its range with range-extender PHEVs for Europe

EV-lite range-extender technology could prolong the shelf-life of Volkswagen’s petrol engine offerings to 2030 and beyond

By:Richard Ingram
23 Apr 2025
Volkswagen Touareg - front cornering

It was previously understood that the forthcoming, second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc would be the maker’s final internal combustion-engined (ICE) car. But stagnating EV demand means the company is now investigating the feasibility of bringing range-extender tech to the European market – allowing petrol-powered VWs to be sold well into the next decade.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show, Volkswagen’s board member for sales and marketing, Martin Sander, told Auto Express that the company was investing in range-extending hybrid systems, and that he saw it as a “ladder” to electric cars.

When asked whether the T-Roc was still set to be VW’s final ICE car, Sander replied: “What is a combustion engine? Here in China we're going to have range extenders with possibly 250-300km (155 to 186 miles) of electric range, and the combustion engine on board is basically a generator to charge the battery.

“I think you will see combustion engines in our vehicles for a long period of time that have a different purpose,” he told us. “We believe that in Europe there will be room for a range extender on the way to a fully battery electric [vehicle].”

Kai Grunitz Volkswagen’s board member for technical development insisted that there were no weight or packaging compromises to be made, either: “No, [range extenders] are not as heavy as a fully battery electric vehicles; if you take a look at our ID.7, we've got over 80kWh batteries, and having a range extender would mean that you can reduce the battery to 30kWh.

“Here in China, we're putting [the petrol engine] at the front,” Grunitz told us. “But you could do it in a different way. It depends on the customer's demands. You need the same amount of space as in a plug-in hybrid, so it's not a huge difference.”

It isn’t clear at this stage which model might utilise the range-extender tech, but it’s likely the company would focus on larger vehicles and those currently less suited to being pure-electric. This could give models like the Touareg SUV a stay of execution, giving them a longer zero-emission range and the possibility of vastly improved efficiency – providing the user plugs them in.

Are range extenders a good idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen to launch more than 30 new models in China by 2028
Volkswagen ID.Aura, Evo and Era unveiled at the Auto Shanghai motor show

Volkswagen to launch more than 30 new models in China by 2028

The ID. Aura compact saloon, plus the ID. ERA and ID. EVO SUVs, showcase new powertrain and autonomous driving technology
News
22 Apr 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
New Volkswagen ID.2 seen for first time: EV supermini prototype gets set for 2026
Volkswagen ID.2 teaser - front and rear 3/4

New Volkswagen ID.2 seen for first time: EV supermini prototype gets set for 2026

The crucial new Volkswagen ID.2, or ID.Polo, has been spotted up close at VW’s design centre
News
7 Apr 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans
Future of Nissan in the UK - header with Phil McNamara

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans

Nissan is about to go from building the Qashqai hybrid to three fresh EVs in the UK over the next three years – all powered by a new gigafactory
Features
19 Apr 2025
New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025
Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month
Ford Kuga - main image

Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month

Ford’s mid-size SUV offers you tons of kit for an affordable monthly payment
News
20 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content