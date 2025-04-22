Volkswagen to launch more than 30 new models in China by 2028

Volkswagen hasn’t shared any precise technical details about the ID. ERA yet, but says the car’s set-up offers more than 1,000km (621 miles) of non-stop driving, about 180 miles of which is just from the battery.

The ID. EVO is a sharper-looking all-electric SUV, supposedly targeted at younger, more lifestyle-conscious buyers, created by Volkswagen Anhui – a joint venture with JAC Motors. This is the first model in VW’s new ‘ID. UNYX’ family for China, but perhaps more importantly, it features an 800-volt platform – like the Porsche Taycan, but not something used by any of the EVs the company sells in Europe.

Finally, there’s the ID. AURA saloon from FAW-Volkswagen – a partnership with another of China’s largest state-owned car manufacturers, which also has joint ventures with Toyota and General Motors.

It sits on the ‘Compact Main Platform’, which is otherwise known as CMP, but is not the same CMP platform that the Vauxhall Corsa, Jeep Avenger and countless other Stellantis products use. Volkswagen’s new underpinnings uses a ‘zonal electronic architecture’, which the company designed specifically for the Chinese market, and offers benefits for efficiency, connectivity and even reducing weight.

VW also claims that “through its AI-based high computing capacity, the system for highly automated driving that is used on this platform raises the bar for smart yet natural driving behaviour.” The road-going versions of all three cars will feature AI-based automated driving systems, though, and will boast ‘Level 2++’ autonomous driving capabilities from early next year, meaning they’ll be able to handle overtaking, turning manoeuvres and merging into traffic, with only the driver’s supervision.

Thomas Ulbrich, CEO of the Volkswagen China Technology Center, says development of new models will take up to 34 months at most, compared with the 54 months the company usually needs. “We picked up ‘China speed’ with our new development center in Hefei,” says Ulbrich, adding “we will launch the right models at the right speed and with the right partners.”

Despite collaborating with various different brands to create the concepts and their forthcoming production versions, each is still recognisable as a VW product. Head designer Andreas Mindt revealed, “The ID. CODE show car we exhibited in Beijing last year was the jumping-off point for our new design direction in China. We have refined this in recent months and adapted it specifically for each of our joint ventures.”

