New Nissan Ariya Nismo 2025 review: hot SUV is a missed opportunity
Nissan has revived the Nismo brand for a hot version of the Ariya, but can it channel the likes of the 350Z and GTR?
Verdict
The Nissan Ariya Nismo feels a little bit like a missed opportunity; Nissan could’ve gone all-in when reviving its beloved sporting brand, however, the hot Ariya feels like little more than a new range-topping trim level that brings a bit more power, rather than a full-fat performance car. Many positives from the standard model remain such as its plush and palatial interior, but ultimately the Nismo falls short both in terms of driving range and fun, and is likely to be overshadowed by cheaper or more engaging competition.
Without wanting to sound old-fashioned, it’s common knowledge that Japanese performance cars are an object of fascination for young people these days.
With this in mind, Nismo, Nissan’s performance arm, has decided to cash in on its popularity, as well as the seemingly unending demand for family SUVs, with a hot version of the Ariya. With more power and a host of other upgrades, could this be Japan’s answer to Korea’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?
Well, from the outside, the Nissan Ariya Nismo certainly matches the Hyundai’s loud-and-proud styling upgrades; of course, the way a car looks is ultimately down to personal taste, but we feel the added trim in combination with the Ariya’s already high bonnet line adds a lot of visual weight to the car. It’s all a bit too ‘Max Power’ for us, yet we must admit that we’re fans of the Formula E-style rear foglight that adorns the deep rear diffuser.
Moving inside, Nissan has continued its crusade to Nismo-ify the Ariya with some suede-trimmed sports seats; these are neatly embroidered with the Nismo script, but could offer a little more support. On that point, the Ioniq 5 N actually has a bespoke centre console in order to stop your knees from swishing about every time you turn a corner – this is sorely missed in the Ariya, with its airy front footwell in which your feet have a tendency to slip around on the somewhat chintzy carpet.
Further Nismo additions include a sporty 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel, plus a matching red starter button and blacked-out wood trim on the dash; this looks rather classy in the standard Ariya, but the coat of black paint applied for the Nismo model degrades it, reminding us more of cheap flat-pack furniture. Otherwise, the Ariya’s interior feels well-screwed together and sports plenty of premium-feeling squidgy plastics.
The Ariya’s interior is also capacious; fully-grown adults can stretch out in the back seats, although it does feel a bit dark in the rear given the lack of a glass roof. The boot is not quite so roomy, although the 466 litres on offer should be more than sufficient for the requirements of most families.
Despite all of the Nismo touches, perhaps the thing that reminds us most of the brand’s models of old, such as the 370Z Nismo and GT-R Nismo, is the infotainment system – it feels generations behind rivals. The display itself looks washed-out and is slow to respond, plus we think it’s a missed opportunity that there’s no Nismo-specific performance applications built-in; the aforementioned GT-R was famous for its Gran Turismo-inspired dials and it would have been great to see them come back for the Ariya.
Outside, it certainly looks the part, but does the hot Ariya manage to channel its Nismo DNA and take on the top of the class in terms of performance? Well, for starters it’s worth pointing out that the Nismo’s 429bhp output (128bhp more than the standard e-4ORCE model) is quite a bit more powerful than a Volkswagen ID.4 GTX but cannot hold a candle to the 641bhp put out by the Ioniq 5 N.
Nevertheless, this is still plenty of punch for what is still a family SUV at heart. The Nissan offers smooth yet prodigious power whenever you step on the throttle, and while it’s certainly no punch in the gut like in some other hot EV SUVs, it’s more than fast enough in the real world. Switch the car into Nismo mode and you also get the audible accompaniment of a synthesised electric motor whine; this helps engagement to a certain degree, but we prefer the silly pops and bangs and fake gear shifts of the Ioniq 5 N.
Yet despite the extra power, the hot Ariya fails to deliver the driving engagement that its ‘Nismo’ designation promises; the light steering offers little feedback and while Nissan has stiffened the suspension somewhat, the Ariya’s mass quickly becomes apparent on fast corners as the car leans.
It’s not all bad, as there’s plenty of grip from the four-wheel drive system and Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber – a good thing given Nissan hasn’t upgraded the brakes, instead opting to retune the pre-existing setup. Plus, if you are feeling particularly childish, it is possible to provoke a smattering of lift-off oversteer after flooring it through a bend.
If the Ariya Nismo isn’t a real sports SUV, then can it act as a motorway mile-muncher or competent family transport? Well, yes and no; the firm suspension does make you feel like you’re sitting on top of a washing machine on a light spin cycle at times, but it’s not too harsh to the point it’d put off most family buyers.
The Ariya’s range and charging stats aren’t all that great, either; a WLTP figure of 261 miles is rather short for a car with a massive 87kWh (usable) battery, and a maximum charging rate of 130kW won’t top it up that quickly, either. One saving grace is that, from our experience on a warm April day, the Ariya will easily get around 250 miles on a charge – even when travelling at 70mph on the motorway – so it does at least put to bed some range anxiety concerns.
|Model:
|Nissan Ariya Nismo
|Price:
|£56,630
|Powertrain:
|87kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power:
|429bhp
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|5.0 seconds/124mph
|Range:
|261 miles
|Max charging:
|130kW (10-80% in 35 minutes)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,655mm/2,172/1,660mm
