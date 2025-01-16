New Nissan Ariya Nismo 2025 review: hot SUV is a missed opportunity

Verdict

The Nissan Ariya Nismo feels a little bit like a missed opportunity; Nissan could’ve gone all-in when reviving its beloved sporting brand, however, the hot Ariya feels like little more than a new range-topping trim level that brings a bit more power, rather than a full-fat performance car. Many positives from the standard model remain such as its plush and palatial interior, but ultimately the Nismo falls short both in terms of driving range and fun, and is likely to be overshadowed by cheaper or more engaging competition.

Without wanting to sound old-fashioned, it’s common knowledge that Japanese performance cars are an object of fascination for young people these days.

With this in mind, Nismo, Nissan’s performance arm, has decided to cash in on its popularity, as well as the seemingly unending demand for family SUVs, with a hot version of the Ariya. With more power and a host of other upgrades, could this be Japan’s answer to Korea’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

Well, from the outside, the Nissan Ariya Nismo certainly matches the Hyundai’s loud-and-proud styling upgrades; of course, the way a car looks is ultimately down to personal taste, but we feel the added trim in combination with the Ariya’s already high bonnet line adds a lot of visual weight to the car. It’s all a bit too ‘Max Power’ for us, yet we must admit that we’re fans of the Formula E-style rear foglight that adorns the deep rear diffuser.