The Nissan Micra is back! New supermini arrives with EV power and plenty of charm

The rear end also features oval-shaped elements, but here they’re smaller and more integrated into the overall shape. There’s a hint of R35 GT-R in them, and together with the reshaped tailgate and rear windscreen, they make this the most distinctive part of the design relative to the Renault 5. All models have 18-inch wheels and tyres, with only the entry-level model featuring steel wheels; the rest run on alloys.

Interior, practicality and tech

Inside, things are much more closely aligned with the R5, with a similar pair of 10-inch screens mounted on top of a simple, attractive dashboard.

Without direct references to a nostalgic predecessor, some of the cabin elements take a more overtly modern approach than in the Renault, with more technical-looking fabrics used across the seats, doors and dashboard. Nissan has also fitted its own steering wheel centre, although the controls for the driver’s display screen are as on the R5.

Embedded into the main touchscreen is a new NissanConnect infotainment system that integrates Google Maps and other apps. This is essentially a re-skinned version of the R-Link system inside the Renault, but as with so much of this car, that’s no bad thing.

The menus are easy to navigate, and the graphics clear yet punchy. The driver’s display has a good range of personalisation, and can display anything from the trip to active safety or navigation info clearly and easily.

Google’s integration into the main touchscreen interface also allows users to log in with their own account, meaning that any saved destinations or favourites are automatically shown on-screen. It also has the full power of Google to help out with the search function for any stops or charging information along the way.

At a little under four metres long, the new Micra is one of the larger superminis, but the space inside is definitely only average for the class. Thanks to having to package in both an underfloor battery pack, and the more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension design, leg and knee room in the second row suffers.

Although there’s no storage under the bonnet, the boot capacity is 326 litres – about average for the class – and if you drop the rear seats, this rises to 1,106 litres. The boot floor leaves space underneath for the charging cable, but when it’s set in its highest position, there’s still a lip between it and the rear seats. The interior loading lip is also pronounced, meaning you’ll have to haul items over it when loading and unloading.

