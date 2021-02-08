Best small electric cars to buy 2025

Beyond that, the brisk acceleration, near silent running and beautifully simple driving experience make these small electric cars very attractive. So, without further ado, here are our top 10 favourite small electric cars, listed in descending order.

1. Citroen e-C3

Prices from £22,000

WLTP combined battery range: up to 199 miles

Pros Cons Affordable price

Plenty of passenger space

Comfortable ride No heat pump

Some motor whine at speed

Adequate boot

The Citroen e-C3 won our Car of the Year 2024 title for good reason. As well as simply being a talented little car in its own right, it was also a sign that the EV market isn’t limited to 50-grand, two-tonne SUVs. The e-C3 starts at under £22,000 and is as easy to live with, to manoeuvre around town, and to park as any other supermini.

There are of course some compromises to get an EV at this level, although not as many as you get with the tinier and even cheaper Dacia Spring or Leapmotor T03. You can’t get an e-C3 with a heat pump for instance, so the official 198-mile range is subject to the ambient temperature, and there are more refined EVs out there.

But on the other hand, the ride quality and squashy seats make the e-C3 comfortable even on poorly surfaced roads (so that’s comfortable almost everywhere), the performance is plenty brisk enough for most people (0-62mph in 11 seconds), and useful features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cruise control, are standard. The top-spec Max comes with even more for only another few grand – still less than a lot of petrol and hybrid superminis.

2. Renault 5

Prices from £23,000

WLTP combined battery range: up to 248 miles

Pros Cons Eye-catching style

Infotainment system

Well priced Tight rear seats

Not as engaging to drive as some rivals

Annoying gear selector

Small cars, electric or otherwise, don’t come much more stylish than the Renault 5 E-Tech. Sorry, MINI and Fiat 500, but you don’t stand a chance parked alongside a 5; cutesy doe-eyed late-50s inspired pastel-coloured hatchbacks are out, chic trapezoidal 1970s lines and eye-popping psychedelic colour schemes are in.