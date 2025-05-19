Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution

The government’s decision to permit the sale of hybrid-powered vehicles post-2030 has the potential to increase carbon emissions and stifle the sales of EVs, according to a leading transport sustainability group.

Following the review by Labour into the ZEV Mandate – a set of rules which not only dictates the phase-out date for internal-combustion engined (ICE) vehicles, but also how many EVs must be sold per year up to that point – full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars will now be allowed to be sold from new between 2030 and 2035.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, The European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), says that the decision to consider plug-in hybrids as low-emissions and thus suitable to be sold after 2030, was based on what it describes as “flawed” data that “dramatically understate[s] the true emissions of PHEVs”.

Recently, it was highlighted that emissions data for plug-in hybrid cars on the WLTP test cycle were largely unrealistic and not representative of what most buyers achieved on the road.

T&E says that, on average, the real-world emissions of a plug-in hybrid car are typically three-and-a-half times higher than what the official figures suggest.

Such a disparity is much greater than that for petrol or diesel cars. This has largely been put down to the fact that PHEVs are tested with a charged battery and because tests take place over a short distance, the effectiveness of the battery and accompanying electric motor is overstated. A stricter test cycle has already been introduced, with a new, more representative set of regulations due to be introduced in 2027 that will better reflect real world driving.