Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Kia is returning to its 'Keeping It Affordable' roots

Mike Rutherford thinks new cars are simply too expensive, but some manufacturers are starting to do something about it

By:Mike Rutherford
19 May 2025
Opinion - Kia

Not before time, there’s growing evidence that vehicle makers accept they’ve pushed their luck as far as they dare with the naughty, inflation-shattering price hikes that force some customers out of the new-car market. The latest, logical plan is to start pricing them back in again.

Understanding this better than most are manufacturers in Europe’s eastern quarter and on mainland China – thus their latest, circa £15k models.

The Best Bargain Car of the past few months (the Dacia Spring) has just been succeeded by the marginally more convincing Leapmotor T03, which in turn might be beaten by BYD’s Dolphin Surf later this year. But genuine bargains don’t have to be the absolute cheapest models, as Dacia’s Duster (from £19,380) and Bigster (£24,995) prove.

Advertisement - Article continues below

France-based firms are the current champs of Western Europe for marketing brilliant, sensibly priced, small to medium state-of-the-art cars. Citroen’s electric e-C3 is a steal at £22,095, and also world-class are the Renault 5 (£22,995) and imminent Renault 4 (let’s pray for a bog-standard version with rubber mats) from just £24,995.

MINI’s much-need Spring sale (8-12 May) came and went too quickly, but discounts can and should still be had. Volkswagen’s bigger, longer sale runs until 19 May. “May we have your attention?” the company asks of the new buyers it seeks. Only if you bring your entry-level Polo down below the £20k price point is my reply.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking pricey lately are Japanese and Korean cars. Honda is beginning to redeem itself with £5k off its e:Ny1, but the price-cutting “Toyotathon” event ends on 31 May, and reductions of up to £1,000 are less than generous.

As for Kia, many moons ago when it was selling some models at under £10k, I said to senior company reps in South Korea and Britain that they were free to use the Kia = Keeping It Affordable sales line I’d dreamt up. The company liked it, but quietly confided in me that its model range was about to become more expensive, which it did. The result? Several once-loyal buyers were forced to shop elsewhere. But now the firm has seemingly adopted a softer retail pricing strategy. The EV6, for instance, has just dropped below £40,000, which is where it should have been at launch four years ago.

Better still, Kia’s PV5 range of light vans arrives in the UK this year, with funky motorhomes and futuristic mobile offices probably coming later. All PV5s look good and are strangely desirable – with the added bonus of undercutting direct competitors. Just as many of the firm’s cars did a decade or more ago.

Thankfully then, Kia is – in part at least – returning to its Keeping It Affordable roots. Which is where Korea’s favourite automotive brand does its best work.

Do you agree that new cars are too expensive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia PV5 WAV fills gap in market for electric wheelchair accessible cars
New Kia PV5 WAV - front end with wheelchair

New Kia PV5 WAV fills gap in market for electric wheelchair accessible cars

New PV5 WAV shows platform possibilities, as traditional converters struggle with EV transition
News
13 May 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Sacre bleu! The Renault 5 keeps getting cheaper
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Sacre bleu! The Renault 5 keeps getting cheaper

The modern-day Super Cinq comes with a super price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 May
News
14 May 2025
Want a new small car? You probably can’t afford one and car bosses blame the EU
Luca de Meo - Renault 5

Want a new small car? You probably can’t afford one and car bosses blame the EU

Renault and Stellantis bosses demand changes to the emissions rules driving up new car prices
News
15 May 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 best EVs you can buy
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 best EVs you can buy

Thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Here are the EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
14 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content