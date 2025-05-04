The Renault 5 is the perfect car to kickstart the EV revolution

It has been 15 long and frustrating years since droves of electric cars started landing in UK showrooms. From day one, I’ve been a cautiously optimistic fan. But we can’t deny that some negatives – from high prices and range issues to an inadequate charging network – have hindered the EV revolution..

Worry not. Remind yourself it’s still early days and potential buyers of pure-EVs have no need to rush into buying them. Especially as availability is becoming more extensive, less expensive, every day.

That said, I’m about to go out on a limb and say, hand on heart, that you should immediately get up close and personal with what I professionally and personally believe is the most convincing and credible pure-electric car ever to go on sale in Britain.

When I was first handed the keys to an all-new Renault 5 at a secret test track last summer, I was blown away by its less-is-more exterior and interior design, honesty and spirit, plus the entertainment value it offered.

Genuinely and surprisingly, I was charmed, almost infatuated – as were attendees at The British Motor Show, where members of the public and auto industry professionals gave the R5 their seal of approval. With this in mind, I and my fellow judges, jurors and executioners at the international Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY) organisation named R5 as The New Car World Champion 2024/2025.