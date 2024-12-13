The first 1,000 units of the bonkers Renault 5 Turbo 3E have already been allocated according to its maker – with up to 40 per cent of global leads and 10 per cent of sales coming from the UK, Auto Express can reveal.

A total of 1,980 of the 533bhp electric hot hatchbacks will be built, with the first 1,000 apparently already spoken for. It means, if you were to order one today – and remember, prices start at £135,000 – your car wouldn’t be delivered until early 2028. It’s understood assembly will begin in 2027, with a planned production run of two years.

More hardcore Renault specials to come

The crazy, limited-run hot hatchback could yet pave the way for more hardcore special editions, with the R5 Turbo 3E’s project leader, Michael Grosjean, seemingly open to the idea: “Is it the first of a kind?” he asked. “We don’t know yet”.

Speaking at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Turbo 3E sat perched in an air-conditioned perspex box, Grosjean defended the car’s construction and innovative in-wheel motors, claiming they are “robust” and that “when you have a shock at the wheel, there are some elements that will break before the in-wheel motor” – insisting that cars wouldn’t be written off by a rogue pothole.