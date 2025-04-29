Korean firm Kia is taking its first steps into the realm of electric commercial vehicles with the launch of the new PV5 at the CV Show in Birmingham, but much like its rivals, it will have a passenger-carrying variant in its line-up. Called the Kia PV5 Passenger, it doesn’t have the most innovative name, but buyers will be more intrigued by the £32,995 starting price.

That’s a massive £25,000 less than for a Volkswagen ID. Buzz - a model that’s similar in size and shape to the PV5 – while it’s also competitive with van-derived MPVs such as the Ford Transit Connect and the Citroen Berlingo, as well as its Stellantis siblings.

Under the skin, the PV5 Passenger features Kia’s E-GMP.S electric platform, which is a ‘commercialised’ version of the underpinnings used by its passenger cars. That means there are 51.5kWh and 71.2kWh battery options available, with a WLTP-tested range of up to 179 miles for the standard battery and 249 miles for the long-range version.

While the starting price for the PV5 Passenger line-up has been announced – and order books open on 1 May for deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025 – the price of the long-range variant is still to be confirmed. Either way, both versions will be able to recharge from 10-80 per cent capacity in less than half an hour from a powerful enough source.