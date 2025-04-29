Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin

By:Dean Gibson
29 Apr 2025
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front9

Korean firm Kia is taking its first steps into the realm of electric commercial vehicles with the launch of the new PV5 at the CV Show in Birmingham, but much like its rivals, it will have a passenger-carrying variant in its line-up. Called the Kia PV5 Passenger, it doesn’t have the most innovative name, but buyers will be more intrigued by the £32,995 starting price.

That’s a massive £25,000 less than for a Volkswagen ID. Buzz - a model that’s similar in size and shape to the PV5 – while it’s also competitive with van-derived MPVs such as the Ford Transit Connect and the Citroen Berlingo, as well as its Stellantis siblings.

Under the skin, the PV5 Passenger features Kia’s E-GMP.S electric platform, which is a ‘commercialised’ version of the underpinnings used by its passenger cars. That means there are 51.5kWh and 71.2kWh battery options available, with a WLTP-tested range of up to 179 miles for the standard battery and 249 miles for the long-range version. 

Kia PV5 Passenger - show rear

While the starting price for the PV5 Passenger line-up has been announced – and order books open on 1 May for deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025 – the price of the long-range variant is still to be confirmed. Either way, both versions will be able to recharge from 10-80 per cent capacity in less than half an hour from a powerful enough source.

Initially the PV5 Passenger will come as a five-seater, and it will share tech with the Crew version of the PV5 panel van. That means a vast 1,320 litres of boot space is available in five-seat mode, while a maximum of 2,315 litres is offered with the second row folded. Kia has based the Passenger version on the long body/low roof (L2/H1) version of the PV5 Cargo, and has confirmed that a seven-seater will be offered at a later date.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Standard kit is more generous than you’ll find on other van-based MPVs, with a 12.9-inch touchscreen navigation system running an Android Automotive operating system (a first for Kia). There’s a 7.5-inch driver’s display, too, while wireless smartphone connectivity (supporting both Android and Apple devices) is included. There are auto LED lights and rain-sensing wipers, a six-speaker stereo system, twin sliding side doors, part-synthetic leather trim, heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED cabin lighting. Safety kit includes adaptive cruise control, lane assist, forward collision assist and over-the-air updates.

Kia PV5 Passenger - dash

Essential models come with the above kit and are marked out by 16-inch steel wheels with plastic trims, while the Plus version adds alloys, heated seats and steering wheel, electric operation for the tailgate and front-seat adjustment, vehicle-to-load charging and extra safety features.

The new PV5 Passenger will be sold via Kia’s new commercial vehicle centres, which will be rolling out across the UK in May. Around 50 franchises will be opened, although not all will be based within one of Kia’s existing 191 dealerships, with the company planning to open dedicated commercial vehicle outlets in selected areas. These will cater more for business users, as well as establish a network in preparation for a range of new commercial vehicles from Kia. As with the company’s passenger cars, the PV5 will come with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty for added peace of mind. 

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

