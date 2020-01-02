Best hybrid cars on sale 2025
With more hybrid cars on the market than ever before, these are the best ones to buy
As car makers continue their efforts to cut their vehicles’ emissions, hybrids are an increasingly popular alternative for buyers who aren’t quite ready to make the switch to an electric car. The best hybrids offer better efficiency than regular petrol or diesel models by combining a traditional combustion engine with one or more electric motors.
While many petrol cars are now fitted with mild-hybrid technology, full hybrids offer the biggest benefits. These cars are capable of running on fully electric power at low speeds, such as in heavy traffic, and the engine will only kick in when it’s absolutely necessary. This can result in some big savings when it comes to emissions and fuel economy.
There’s more good news, too, because there are now more hybrid cars to choose from than ever before. With everything ranging from hatchbacks to family MPVs on offer, there’s a hybrid car for just about everyone. In order to make your search as easy as possible, our experts have thoroughly tested every hybrid car that you can buy in the UK in order to decide the very best.
Read on to see the best hybrid cars that you can buy in 2025. We also answer some frequently asked questions and explain how to choose the best hybrid car for your needs.
The best hybrid cars to buy now
Take a look at the table below to see our expert review ratings for each of the best hybrid cars, along with every model's MPG, CO2 and running cost score. We've also included WLTP combined fuel consumption figures, as well as boot space measurements. For more information on each car, simply click the links...
|Car
|Price
|Overall rating (out of 5)
|MPG, emissions & running costs (out of 5)
|MPG
|Boot space
|MG3 Hybrid+
|£18,995
|5.0
|4.5
|64.2
|293 litres
|Dacia Duster Hybrid
|£24,830
|4.5
|4.7
|56.5
|594 litres
|Renault Clio E-Tech
|£21,895
|4.5
|4.5
|67.3
|301 litres
|Toyota Yaris
|£23,445
|4.0
|4.2
|70.6
|286 litres
|Honda Civic
|£35,780
|4.0
|4.2
|60.1
|410 litres
|Hyundai Kona Hybrid
|£30,890
|4.5
|4.5
|65.6
|466 litres
|Dacia Jogger Hybrid
|£23,305
|4.5
|4
|57.6
|699 litres
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|£36,220
|4.5
|4.3
|49.6
|577 litres
|Toyota Corolla
|£30,795
|4.0
|4.1
|64.1
|361 litres
|MG ZS Hybrid+
|£22,495
|4.0
|4.4
|55.4
|443 litres
1. MG3 Hybrid+
- Prices from £18,995
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The supermini market is dwindling, but the MG3 is still creating shockwaves, given that it offers a full-hybrid powertrain capable of returning over 60mpg, a huge amount of on-board tech and a genuinely fun driving experience. The best news, though, is that all of this starts from less than £19,000.
It’s because of this that the MG3 bagged the Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year gong at our 2024 New Car Awards, and it’s become a big seller for the rejuvenated brand.
“The MG3 is among the most fun to drive, comfortable and best-equipped cars in its class. It’s also easily the fastest while returning strong fuel consumption figures.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, road tested the MG3 in the UK.
The MG3’s two closest rivals can also be found on this page, the Renault Clio E-Tech and the Toyota Yaris. The Toyota is the economy champ, breaking into the 70mpg range, while the Clio’s the best to drive, but neither gets close to the MG3 for value. On value if not hybrid economy, others to consider are the Dacia Sandero, which starts under £15k, and the fun little Suzuki Swift mild hybrid which matches the MG3’s 64.2mpg economy, and is priced from around £20,000
2. Dacia Duster Hybrid
- Prices from £24,830
- Best for off-roading
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The latest Dacia Duster is more desirable than ever, but it still retains its appealingly low starting price. It may be budget-friendly, but the Duster still comes with a respectable amount of kit, especially if you opt for Expression trim. This variant comes with useful features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to its cleverly designed interior, this tough, budget-friendly SUV is more than capable of taking on family car duties, too.
The hybrid-powered Duster is fitted with a 1.6-litre powertrain that’s sourced from parent company Renault and shared with the Dacia Jogger Hybrid, so it’s a tried-and-tested set-up. It shouldn’t be too difficult to achieve an average fuel economy figure of over 50mpg, either.
“We’re pleased to report that the Duster hasn’t lost its way, because the third-generation SUV offers great-value motoring and family car practicality at an affordable price.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, road tested the Duster in the UK.
For similar money, Dacia’s own Jogger Hybrid is closest in ability to the Duster and has an extra pair of seats in the back. Otherwise, you’re looking at slightly more cramped, and more expensive small SUVs like the Hyundai Kona further down this list, the Jeep Avenger, or the Toyota Yaris Cross, which also has a four-wheel drive option
3. Renault Clio E-Tech
- Prices from £21,895
- Best for driving experience
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
On the outside, the Renault Clio is very much an evolution of its predecessor, especially following its latest facelift. But big changes under the skin have brought it right to the sharp end of the supermini market. The Renault Clio E-Tech features a full-hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to generate 143bhp.
The E-Tech achieves over 60mpg and sprints from 0-62mph in under 10 seconds, plus the rest of the package is a marked improvement over the old car. The Clio is relatively engaging along twisting roads, and the well judged suspension offers a decent blend of precision and comfort. Cabin quality is particularly strong, too, and the five door-only bodystyle provides enough rear legroom for adults, and a 301-litre boot in hybrid form.
“The full-hybrid Clio E-Tech offers impressive fuel economy and zippy EV-like performance around town.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, drove the Clio in the UK.
As for alternatives, if we’re talking hybrid systems, the Toyota Yaris below and the MG3 further up are the closest models in this small car class to the Clio, though the Suzuki Swift mild hybrid gets close to the Clio’s economy for a couple of grand less, and gives you a manual gearbox too. The Honda Jazz is worth a look as a practical (if expensive) choice, but the Clio also goes up against regular superminis like the Peugeot 208, Volkswagen Polo and MINI Cooper
4. Toyota Yaris
- Prices from £23,445
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The basic template for the Toyota Yaris’s petrol/electric set-up is largely similar to that in the brand’s first production hybrid, the Prius: an Atkinson Cycle petrol engine (in this case a 1.5-litre unit) and electric motor both drive through what Toyota calls an ‘e-CVT’ gearbox (essentially a power-splitter that mixes and matches petrol and EV power), supplied by a small battery.
But constant honing of that formula has resulted in a superbly smooth, lively and efficient small car. Officially it’ll hit as much as 70.6mpg, and we achieved a figure very similar to that during testing. Better still, the Yaris is among the more fun cars to drive in its class. While it’s more suited to getting around town, the small supermini can also hold its own on the motorway, making it a sensible all-rounder.
“The latest Toyota Yaris supermini is one of the best cars of its type in our view, helped by its stylish design, good fuel economy and plenty of kit thrown-in as standard.” – Max Adams, online reviews editor, drove the Yaris in the UK
As well as the Renault Clio E-Tech and much cheaper MG3 on this list, the Yaris goes up against models such as the Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and of course the Mazda 2 Hybrid – which is unrelated to the regular Mazda 2 and is in fact a Yaris with different badges and subtly different styling
5. Honda Civic
- Prices from £35,780
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
A large part of the reason why the
Honda Civic is one of our favourite family hatchbacks is down to its brilliant petrol/electric powertrain, so it
’s no surprise that it’s also managed to scoop the top spot in our hybrid category, too. Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre petrol engine that works alongside a pair of electric motors and a 1.06kWh battery. Not only does that mean there’s a very healthy 181bhp on tap, but around town it’ll also spend the majority of its time driving in full-electric mode.
Inside, the latest Civic combines high-quality materials and a much slicker infotainment system than its predecessor. The fastback bodystyle – with a spacious cabin and 410-litre boot – also offers plenty of space for four people and their luggage.
“While you won’t be setting any lap records like the Honda Civic Type R hot hatch, the standard Civic is still very satisfying to drive.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, drove the Civic Hybrid in the UK.
For quality, driver appeal, and the prospect of long-lasting reliability, the Civic is one of the stand-out choices in its class right now. You’ll have a bit more fun in a Ford Focus, get better economy in the Toyota Corolla, and impress the neighbours more with a VW Golf or BMW 1 Series, but none are head and shoulders above the Honda
6. Hyundai Kona Hybrid
- Prices from £30,890
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Although the Hyundai Kona Hybrid’s rivals are starting to catch up, our 2023 Car of the Year is still a top buy. Not only does this small SUV offer an impressive level of practicality for its size, but its low running costs and distinctive appearance also help to make it an appealing family car.
It certainly won’t set pulses racing with its 127bhp power output or 12-second 0-62mph time, but the Kona Hybrid more than makes up for its lack of driving excitement with some impressive efficiency figures. We achieved an average of 58.4mpg when we tested the Kona Hybrid against the Honda HR-V in a twin test.
“After the initial pep of the electric motor, the petrol engine seems to provide more noise than it does propulsion, but there’s still enough oomph available for overtaking at motorway speeds.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, drove the Kona Hybrid in the UK.
The Kona’s market segment is pretty busy, with rivals including the Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Nissan Juke, Skoda Kamiq, Jeep Avenger and more, some of which have hybrid options, albeit fewer which will match the Kona’s mid-60s claimed economy. If you’re prepared to sacrifice some miles per gallon, the Dacia Duster and MG ZS on this list are way cheaper, though
7. Dacia Jogger Hybrid
- Prices from £23,305
- Best for big families
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
There’s no doubt about it, the Dacia Jogger offers incredible value for money. If you want a seven-seat car, it’s much cheaper than almost any other brand-new alternative. You will miss out on some of the luxuries in pricier rivals, but it’s not short on tech under the bonnet.
A 1.6-litre petrol engine works alongside electric motors and a clever multimode gearbox to deliver reasonable performance and return up to 58.9mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. According to Dacia, the Jogger Hybrid can run in pure-electric mode for up to 80 per cent of the time when you’re driving in town. There’s only one downside here; the base pure-petrol Jogger is thousands of pounds cheaper, so unless you do huge miles (or you really need an automatic car), you’re unlikely to recoup that cost with lower fuel bills. But as hybrids go, it’s still a star.
“There’s more to the Dacia Jogger than just passenger carrying, because it’s a practical estate car that offers versatility and low running costs, and it just so happens to have a third row in the boot.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor, road tested the Jogger in the UK.
If you want seven seats, especially as a hybrid, then there’s nothing that comes close to the Jogger Hybrid for remotely similar money. More generally, you’re looking at models such as the Ford Tourneo Connect, Volkswagen Caddy, and Citroen Berlingo, most of which come in either petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid or full EV versions rather than a regular hybrid like the Dacia
8. Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
- Prices from £36,220
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Its bold styling won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but there’s no denying the Hyundai Tucson’s deep-seated quality as a family SUV. In fact, it’s so good that we’ve named it our Mid-size SUV of the Year for four years on the trot now at our New Car Awards. The Tucson Hybrid utilises a 1.6-litre electrically assisted powertrain with 212bhp, and its efficiency figures are respectable for what is a roomy, tech-packed machine.
Like the Kia Sportage, the Tucson drives with finesse without veering towards sportiness, and its relaxed gait makes it a pleasant companion for long trips. Inside, you’ll find a well built, attractive cabin that offers a generous level of standard kit.
“Its striking looks, intuitive on-board tech and premium-feeling cabin help it stand out in the overcrowded mid-size SUV class, but the Tucson is a car that appeals to the head as well as to the heart.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, drove the Tucson Hybrid in the UK.
The Tucson’s sister car, the Kia Sportage, is the most obvious alternative, with many of the same virtues in a different wrapper. One of the key hybrid models in this class though is the Toyota RAV4, while the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are also worth a look (though the latter has no hybrid option)
9. Toyota Corolla
- Prices from £30,795
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Much like the Yaris that also appears on this list, the Toyota Corolla is another model that’s now powered by the brand's tried-and-tested ‘self-charging’ petrol-electric hybrid technology.
The British-built hatch is offered in 1.8 and 2.0-litre guises, both of which automatically shuffle between their two power sources and use the car’s petrol engine to charge the battery. An electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) takes the place of a traditional automatic gearbox, and this helps to make the most of the drivetrain’s power. Those craving a little more punch will be best catered for by the 2.0-litre model. With 177bhp on tap, 0-62mph takes just 7.9 seconds. Fuel economy and emissions do take a slight hit as a result of the increased power, as does boot space, but this model still offers a great balance of performance and low running costs.
“Thanks to great refinement, a comfortable ride, fantastic build quality and handling that’s precise and controlled – if not the last word in driving pleasure – there’s very little to dislike about the Corolla.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, drove the Corolla in the UK.
Most rivals can’t quite touch the Corolla’s economy, but the Honda Civic Hybrid further up this list is Toyota's toughest competition. If you want a plug, something the Corolla doesn’t offer, then PHEV versions of the VW Golf, Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308 are worth a look, as is Toyota’s strikingly-styled plug-in hybrid Prius
10. MG ZS Hybrid+
- Prices from £22,495
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
While not to the same extent as the MG3, the MG ZS Hybrid+ punches above its weight in terms of bang per buck. The 193bhp hybrid drivetrain, based around a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, scoots the ZS from 0-62mph in 8.7 seconds, undercutting more expensive yet more cramped rivals like the Jeep Avenger. With the electric motor doing much of the work, the MG drives more like an EV too, with very peppy low-down performance, such as you’d use around town.
It’s accomplished in other areas too, such as generous kit and pretty decent ride and handling, while it’s spacious and has a decently-sized boot too. That it then manages to do all that for under £23k is pretty remarkable, since even hybrid versions of the otherwise very affordable Dacia Duster start at nearly £25,000. It’s just a shame it looks a bit dull inside and out, and MG doesn’t have a great reliability record for its current models.
“Hybrid power suits this car well and sets it apart from its competitors, in what is fast becoming a vastly overcrowded market.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, road tested the MG ZS in the UK.
The Dacia Duster hybrid further up is closest to the MG ZS in spirit and a more likeable and marginally more economical car overall, but the ZS impressively undercuts it on price. Hybrid versions of the Renault Captur, Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008 and others are also worth considering, but few are as affordable as the MG.
