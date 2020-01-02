Best hybrid cars on sale 2025

​As car makers continue their efforts to cut their vehicles’ emissions, hybrids are an increasingly popular alternative for buyers who aren’t quite ready to make the switch to an electric car. The best hybrids offer better efficiency than regular petrol or diesel models by combining a traditional combustion engine with one or more electric motors.

While many petrol cars are now fitted with mild-hybrid technology, full hybrids offer the biggest benefits. These cars are capable of running on fully electric power at low speeds, such as in heavy traffic, and the engine will only kick in when it’s absolutely necessary. This can result in some big savings when it comes to emissions and fuel economy.

There’s more good news, too, because there are now more hybrid cars to choose from than ever before. With everything ranging from hatchbacks to family MPVs on offer, there’s a hybrid car for just about everyone. In order to make your search as easy as possible, our experts have thoroughly tested every hybrid car that you can buy in the UK in order to decide the very best.

Read on to see the best hybrid cars that you can buy in 2025. We also answer some frequently asked questions and explain how to choose the best hybrid car for your needs.

The best hybrid cars to buy now

Take a look at the table below to see our expert review ratings for each of the best hybrid cars, along with every model's MPG, CO2 and running cost score. We've also included WLTP combined fuel consumption figures, as well as boot space measurements. For more information on each car, simply click the links...

1. MG3 Hybrid+

Prices from £18,995

Pros Cons Great to drive

Class-leading performance

Strong efficiency No reach adjustment for the steering wheel

Hybrid system is occasionally laggy

The MG brand’s low Driver Power score

The supermini market is dwindling, but the MG3 is still creating shockwaves, given that it offers a full-hybrid powertrain capable of returning over 60mpg, a huge amount of on-board tech and a genuinely fun driving experience. The best news, though, is that all of this starts from less than £19,000.