New Vauxhall Mokka GSE is a hot VXR in all but name

Vauxhall’s GSE brand has finally yielded a proper high performance option in a surprising host

By:Jordan Katsianis
22 Jul 2025
Vauxhall Mokka GSE - front7

The Vauxhall Mokka is about to get properly caffeinated with a new high performance GSE range-topper, complete with high-end chassis upgrades like a limited-slip differential and chunky four-piston brakes. This marks Vauxhall’s first all-electric GSE variant, and fills in the void left behind by the VXR and GSi models of yesteryear.

Of course, the GSE branding has already found its way onto the current Astra and previous-generation Grandland, but these were little more than a range-topping trim level, with not much in the way of extra power or focus to the chassis.

This Mokka GSE is quite different, however, as it now produces a total of 276bhp, with 345Nm of torque sent through a mechanical limited-slip differential to the front wheels. These represent an increase of 122bhp and 85Nm over the most powerful existing electric Mokka.

The GSE’s battery pack has the same 54kWh capacity as other models in the range, but comes with upgraded internals to accommodate the more powerful electric motor, and thanks to its relatively small size helps keep the car’s overall weight down to less than 1,600kg. Vauxhall hasn’t released precise details, but this battery pack found in other sporty Stellantis models has a peak 100kW DC fast charging rate. 

Performance is massively improved over the standard electric Mokka, with the GSE reaching 62mph in 5.9 seconds – 3.1 seconds faster than a standard Mokka Electric. But Vauxhall hasn’t just been working on the powertrain, it’s given the chassis a thorough overhaul too. 

To fit the new differential, Vauxhall has tweaked the front axle and wheel hubs, while also fitting much larger 380mm front brakes with four-piston Alcon calipers in a contrasting yellow paint. The wheels are significantly larger, with 20-inch rims wrapped in high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres all-round. 

Vauxhall Mokka GSE - rear7

There’s no official data about range as yet, but we suspect it’ll likely hover at around 200 miles – similar to the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce with which the Mokka shares many of its parts. That’s around 50 miles down on the standard Mokka Electric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The suspension has been firmed up all-round, with a 189 per cent increase in roll stiffness on the rear axle. What hasn’t been fitted is a more sophisticated independent rear suspension system; the Mokka instead retains a simple twist-beam rear axle as found on other variants. The electric power steering’s also been tweaked. 

Vauxhall has also given the styling a sporty overhaul, including a more aggressive front bumper with a contrasting black beam across its face with GSE branding. The rear end also features some new black shrouding around the lower reflectors, but there’s no rear rear wing or lower diffuser section. What you will notice, however, is the lower ride stance and the aforementioned larger wheels, which are two inches bigger than the those currently available on a standard Mokka.

The cabin features new sports seats with Alcantara inserts and contrasting green stitching, plus a more aggressive steering wheel with a flattened top and bottom. The tech and digital interfaces are largely unchanged, but Vauxhall has included new performance features that show data such as power, battery temperature and torque management. 

What Vauxhall hasn’t yet told us is more detailed information about pricing or when we might expect to see it on the road, but given the car’s close technical relationship with models like the Alfa Junior and Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, we suspect it’ll be with customers before the end of this year. Those cars also give us some indication of price; we expect the Mokka GSE to start from just under £40,000, which is only a few thousand pounds more than the existing Mokka Electric in its top-spec Ultimate trim.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

