New Vauxhall Mokka GSE is a hot VXR in all but name

Performance is massively improved over the standard electric Mokka, with the GSE reaching 62mph in 5.9 seconds – 3.1 seconds faster than a standard Mokka Electric. But Vauxhall hasn’t just been working on the powertrain, it’s given the chassis a thorough overhaul too.

To fit the new differential, Vauxhall has tweaked the front axle and wheel hubs, while also fitting much larger 380mm front brakes with four-piston Alcon calipers in a contrasting yellow paint. The wheels are significantly larger, with 20-inch rims wrapped in high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres all-round.

There’s no official data about range as yet, but we suspect it’ll likely hover at around 200 miles – similar to the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce with which the Mokka shares many of its parts. That’s around 50 miles down on the standard Mokka Electric.

The suspension has been firmed up all-round, with a 189 per cent increase in roll stiffness on the rear axle. What hasn’t been fitted is a more sophisticated independent rear suspension system; the Mokka instead retains a simple twist-beam rear axle as found on other variants. The electric power steering’s also been tweaked.

Vauxhall has also given the styling a sporty overhaul, including a more aggressive front bumper with a contrasting black beam across its face with GSE branding. The rear end also features some new black shrouding around the lower reflectors, but there’s no rear rear wing or lower diffuser section. What you will notice, however, is the lower ride stance and the aforementioned larger wheels, which are two inches bigger than the those currently available on a standard Mokka.

The cabin features new sports seats with Alcantara inserts and contrasting green stitching, plus a more aggressive steering wheel with a flattened top and bottom. The tech and digital interfaces are largely unchanged, but Vauxhall has included new performance features that show data such as power, battery temperature and torque management.

What Vauxhall hasn’t yet told us is more detailed information about pricing or when we might expect to see it on the road, but given the car’s close technical relationship with models like the Alfa Junior and Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, we suspect it’ll be with customers before the end of this year. Those cars also give us some indication of price; we expect the Mokka GSE to start from just under £40,000, which is only a few thousand pounds more than the existing Mokka Electric in its top-spec Ultimate trim.

