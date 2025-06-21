Car Deal of the Day: Fully loaded Vauxhall Mokka can be yours for just £175 per month

Updated model with new interior

We recently featured a Deal of the Day for the Vauxhall Mokka Electric which was being offered for less than £200 per month. If you were tempted by that, but don’t fancy an EV at the moment, we have good news… because the range-topping petrol-powered Mokka is available right now for only £175 per month.

This two-year lease deal is being offered by Lease Car UK Vauxhall Leasing through the Auto Express Find A Car Service. It requires an initial payment of £2,454, followed by monthly payments of £175, and includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles. If you cover more than that each year, raising the limit to 8,000 only costs £15 extra a month.

The Mokka only received a couple of styling tweaks during its recent refresh, but the interior got a big tech boost in the form of dual 10-inch displays, a new customisable infotainment system with ChatGPT artificial intelligence built-in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

However, this deal will secure you a top-spec Ultimate model, which builds on all that with a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, 180-degree rear-view camera, IntelliLux matrix headlights, heated seats with suede upholstery, plus lumbar support and a massaging function for the driver. There’s also a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and more driver-assistance tech.

This model also comes with a 134bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, that Vauxhall says is capable of averaging up to 49.5mpg. 0-62mph officially takes less than nine seconds.

