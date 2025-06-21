Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Fully loaded Vauxhall Mokka can be yours for just £175 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 21 June is this top-of-the-range version of Vauxhall’s recently updated, style-focused small SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Jun 2025
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front cornering, alt
  • Updated model with new interior
  • Range-topping Ultimate trim
  • Only £175 per month

We recently featured a Deal of the Day for the Vauxhall Mokka Electric which was being offered for less than £200 per month. If you were tempted by that, but don’t fancy an EV at the moment, we have good news… because the range-topping petrol-powered Mokka is available right now for only £175 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal is being offered by Lease Car UK Vauxhall Leasing through the Auto Express Find A Car Service. It requires an initial payment of £2,454, followed by monthly payments of £175, and includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles. If you cover more than that each year, raising the limit to 8,000 only costs £15 extra a month.

The Mokka only received a couple of styling tweaks during its recent refresh, but the interior got a big tech boost in the form of dual 10-inch displays, a new customisable infotainment system with ChatGPT artificial intelligence built-in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

However, this deal will secure you a top-spec Ultimate model, which builds on all that with a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, 180-degree rear-view camera, IntelliLux matrix headlights, heated seats with suede upholstery, plus lumbar support and a massaging function for the driver. There’s also a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and more driver-assistance tech. 

Vauxhall Mokka Electric - interior driving shot with Auto Express Deputy Editor, Richard Ingram

This model also comes with a 134bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, that Vauxhall says is capable of averaging up to 49.5mpg. 0-62mph officially takes less than nine seconds.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Mokka leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Mokka deals hub page… 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

