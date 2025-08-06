Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-30 offers plenty of fun for under £217 a month

Fun to drive; high refinement levels

Comfortable, well made interior

Just £216.96 a month

The Mazda CX-30 stands out in the small SUV class for a number of reasons. But easily the most compelling reason why you'd buy one is simply because it's great fun to drive. Judging by this deal, though, you can factor in excellent value for money, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering Mazda's smallest SUV for a bargain £216.96 a month.

This three-year deal requires a £2,953.51 initial payment to get things moving, and mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But should you need more, an 8,000-miles-a-year limit can be had for less than £14 extra a month.

The CX-30 is a genuinely enjoyable drive, and it embarrasses plenty of other more expensive and prestigious small SUVs. At its heart is a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine.

No, that isn't a typo – Mazda really does fit a large-capacity engine to a small car. It's a rarity these days, but Mazda believes that higher-capacity engines are cleaner and give better fuel economy. Mazda says you'll likely see just over 47mpg in normal driving.

With 138bhp, the engine performs smoothly, delivering strong refinement and punchy performance. Here, it's matched to an excellent six-speed manual gearbox that's precise and a joy to use.

Along with the enthusiastic engine, there is engaging handling to match. Meanwhile, the interior is well made and the tech is easy to use.

It's not the roomiest small SUV around, that's for sure, but it has that enjoyment factor in spades. Plus, standard equipment is good – this Prime-Line trim gets you 16-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, radar cruise control, LED headlights, and rear parking sensors.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda CX-30 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda CX-30 page.

Check out the Mazda CX-30 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…