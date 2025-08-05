Fiat and Abarth electric cars plummet in price as brand reintroduces ‘E-Grant’

Fiat has given up waiting for the Government to confirm that its EVs are eligible for the new Electric Car Grant. Instead, it has reintroduced its ‘E-Grant’ to offer customers £1,500 off the price of the popular 500e city car and 600e small SUV, plus their sportier Abarth counterparts.

Fiat first offered the E-Grant back in 2023, following the UK Government’s decision to axe the old Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) the year before. It’s also available now in conjunction with other retail offers, such as 0 per cent APR finance deals for the 500e.

However if you want to see an even more impressive deal on the Fiat 500e, used examples are available right now for close to £10,000 through the Auto Express Find a Car service.

The brand’s UK managing director, Giuseppe Cava, said: “Fiat is fully committed to making electrified driving more accessible and by reintroducing our E-Grant for our fully electric models from Fiat and Abarth, we are trying to support customers in their transition to fully electric driving.”

Thanks to the £1,500 discount, the Fiat 500e now starts from £25,035, and there’s a choice of regular hatchback or soft-top cabrio bodystyles. However entry-level models only have a 118-mile range thanks to a 24kWh battery. Upgrading to a 42kWh battery, which ups the range to 199 miles, costs an extra £3,000.

The Abarth 500e, which now starts from £29,985 thanks to the E-Grant, comes with the larger battery pack as standard, plus a more powerful 152bhp e-motor, which drives the front wheels and propels it from 0-62mph in seven seconds.

Meanwhile the Fiat 600e now starts at £30,035, and offers 250 miles of range from its 54kWh battery. The Abarth 600e, now available from £36,985, is the performance brand’s most powerful road car to date with 278bhp, and features a heavily tuned chassis with upgraded brakes and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

