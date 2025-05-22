Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Fiat Tris EV three-wheeler is here to take the Piaggio Ape’s throne

Want something more practical than a Citroen Ami? The Tris could be the answer

By:Alastair Crooks
22 May 2025
FIAT Professional Tris

If the new Fiat Panda seems a little too refined for your tastes, then you could consider the company’s new Tris – a three-wheeled, all-electric pick-up truck.  

We’re familiar with the Reliant Robin and Morgan 3 Wheeler here in the UK, but over in Italy the market for three-wheeled vehicles has been dominated by the motorbike-based Piaggio Ape. However, due to European regulations, the Ape was removed from sale in the EU and is only being offered in India and Africa from now on. 

That’s where this Fiat Tris steps in. Under the Fiat Professional commercial vehicle brand, the Tris will go on sale in India and Africa, although Fiat CEO Olivier Francois has given hope of a launch here, saying, “We believe its potential goes far beyond. Europe may be next, because this kind of smart, sustainable solution speaks a universal language." 

The Tris isn’t designed to rival conventional vans. Instead, Fiat says, its little electric three-wheeler is aimed at so-called ‘last-mile’ deliveries, transporting “diverse goods such as fruit, sand, or furniture” – or, we suspect, anything within its 540kg payload. 

Powering the Tris is a 6.9kWh battery (larger than a Citroen Ami’s 5.5kWh unit), which will return a 55-mile range on the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC), nine miles more than the Citroen. The Fiat’s 12bhp electric motor is good for a top speed of 28mph.

Charging is via a standard domestic plug, so a zero to 80 per cent recharge will take 3.5 hours; a full charge from flat takes almost five hours. However, Fiat points out, this allows professionals to charge their vehicle overnight or between shifts, “ensuring maximum uptime and efficiency for daily operations”.

FIAT Professional TRIS Pick-up - front 3/4

The Tris has no doors (which Fiat says will help with jobs that require the driver getting in and out frequently), but the cabin does feature multiple storage cubbies, a glovebox, a USB-C charging port, a 12-volt socket and even a 5.7-inch digital instrument cluster.

There’s no word on pricing for the vehicle’s intended market just yet, although we know the Tris will be offered with a choice of three bodies: pick-up bed, chassis-cab and flat-bed.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

