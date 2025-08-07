Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric won’t break the bank at £163 a month

Well equipped top-spec GS trim

186-mile range; easy to drive

Cheaper than hybrid model at just £163.08 a month

Vauxhall is betting big on electric cars. The British brand has a diverse range of cars powered by batteries, and one of the latest is the Frontera. But new doesn't mean expensive, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

The Frontera of today is a very different machine from its nineties namesake. It's now a small SUV that comes with hybrid or electric power. And, rather amazingly, the EV version is considerably cheaper than its hybrid twin with this deal.

How much cheaper? Well, how does a whopping £75 a month sound? Jurni Leasing is offering the Frontera Electric GS for just £163.08 compared with a Frontera Hybrid GS from another broker for £238.73 a month.

This deal for the electric model, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, requires a £2,164.46 initial payment. It's a two-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year, although a higher 8,000-mile limit can be had for just £11.61 a month extra.

Compared with some of Vauxhall's other models, the Frontera offers huge value for money. It's a spacious car inside, with a 460-litre boot and impressive levels of room in the back seats for such a compact SUV.