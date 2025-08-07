Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric won’t break the bank at £163 a month

The Frontera is back from the dead and this time around it offers outstanding value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 7

By:George Armitage
7 Aug 2025
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front cornering
  • Well equipped top-spec GS trim 
  • 186-mile range; easy to drive
  • Cheaper than hybrid model at just £163.08 a month 

Vauxhall is betting big on electric cars. The British brand has a diverse range of cars powered by batteries, and one of the latest is the Frontera. But new doesn't mean expensive, as our Deal of the Day goes to show. 

The Frontera of today is a very different machine from its nineties namesake. It's now a small SUV that comes with hybrid or electric power. And, rather amazingly, the EV version is considerably cheaper than its hybrid twin with this deal.

How much cheaper? Well, how does a whopping £75 a month sound? Jurni Leasing is offering the Frontera Electric GS for just £163.08 compared with a Frontera Hybrid GS from another broker for £238.73 a month.

This deal for the electric model, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, requires a £2,164.46 initial payment. It's a two-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year, although a higher 8,000-mile limit can be had for just £11.61 a month extra. 

Compared with some of Vauxhall's other models, the Frontera offers huge value for money. It's a spacious car inside, with a 460-litre boot and impressive levels of room in the back seats for such a compact SUV

This deal bags you GS – the highest trim level on offer for the time being. It builds on the standard car's twin 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and parking camera, with 17-inch alloys, a black roof, silver skid plates front and rear, plus LED rear lights. 

The Frontera comes with a choice of two battery sizes – a standard model and a recently announced Extended Range version. Here you're getting the former, which means a 44kWh battery pack giving a claimed WLTP range of 186 miles. 

In our experience, Vauxhalls tend to have strong efficiency, so we'd expect the Frontera to deliver an everyday range that's not too far off the claimed figure.

Vauxhall Frontera Electric - cabin

The Frontera is a perfectly pleasant car to drive and perfect for family duties. It's supple over bumps while light steering marks parking a doddle.        

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

