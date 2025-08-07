Top-spec Ultimate trim

We only featured Vauxhall's electric throwback to the nineties last week, but it has received an almighty price-cut since then. So much so, this electric SUV is now cheaper to lease a month than BYD’s Dolphin Surf city car.

This frankly unbelievable deal is through the Auto Express Buy a Car service and comes from Blue Chilli. It sees you taking the keys to the Vauxhall Frontera Electric for £127.78 a month.

All that's needed to get this laughably cheap two-year leasing deal off the ground is an initial payment of £2,133.36. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised to a far more flexible 8,000 for less than £12 extra a month.

Not only is this deal one of the cheapest on the market, undercutting electric city cars such as the BYD Dolphin Surf and Dacia Spring by a healthy margin, but it's for the top-spec car. Last week, when we featured the Frontera Electric for £165 a month, it was for the middle-rung GS version.

Appropriately named 'Ultimate', this range-topping trim brings niceties such as heated front seats and steering wheel, LED front fog lamps, roof rails, 17-inch alloys, plus a pair of screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There's even a heated windscreen – perfect for those icy, chilly mornings.

This deal is for the smaller battery, but even at 44kWh Vauxhall promises a range of 186 miles. In various tests of the brand’s most recent EVs, we've frequently found its range claims to be pretty accurate.

Space is plentiful, thanks to the Frontera’s family-car status. The back seats are roomy, the doors open wide and there’s a 460-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

