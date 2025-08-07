Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: An electric Vauxhall SUV for less than a city car

We’ve never seen the Vauxhall Frontera Electric so cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 8.

By:George Armitage
8 Dec 2025
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering
  • Top-spec Ultimate trim
  • 186-mile range
  • Just £127.78 a month

We only featured Vauxhall's electric throwback to the nineties last week, but it has received an almighty price-cut since then. So much so, this electric SUV is now cheaper to lease a month than BYD’s Dolphin Surf city car.

This frankly unbelievable deal is through the Auto Express Buy a Car service and comes from Blue Chilli. It sees you taking the keys to the Vauxhall Frontera Electric for £127.78 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this laughably cheap two-year leasing deal off the ground is an initial payment of £2,133.36. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised to a far more flexible 8,000 for less than £12 extra a month.

Not only is this deal one of the cheapest on the market, undercutting electric city cars such as the BYD Dolphin Surf and Dacia Spring by a healthy margin, but it's for the top-spec car. Last week, when we featured the Frontera Electric for £165 a month, it was for the middle-rung GS version.

Appropriately named 'Ultimate', this range-topping trim brings niceties such as heated front seats and steering wheel, LED front fog lamps, roof rails, 17-inch alloys, plus a pair of screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There's even a heated windscreen – perfect for those icy, chilly mornings.

This deal is for the smaller battery, but even at 44kWh Vauxhall promises a range of 186 miles. In various tests of the brand’s most recent EVs, we've frequently found its range claims to be pretty accurate.

Space is plentiful, thanks to the Frontera’s family-car status. The back seats are roomy, the doors open wide and there’s a 460-litre boot.

Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,750Avg. savings £2,614
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,740Avg. savings £3,626
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot damn! Athletic Alpine A290 for under £250 per month
Alpine A290 UK - dynamic front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Hot damn! Athletic Alpine A290 for under £250 per month

With our Deal of the Day for 7 December, the only thing more appealing than this brilliant electric hot hatch is its price
News
7 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: £224 a month Volkswagen Passat PHEV looks a tremendous bargain
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: £224 a month Volkswagen Passat PHEV looks a tremendous bargain

Sleek estate is a family-friendly offering especially in plug-in hybrid form, making it our Deal of the Day for December 6
News
6 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month

Hyundai’s top-selling SUV is a popular choice for families – and with offers like this it’s easy to see why. The Tucson is our Deal of the Day for Dec…
News
5 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a brand-new car for £100 a month
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a brand-new car for £100 a month

The Dacia Spring is one of the most affordable EVs money can buy, and this deal is off-the-scale cheap. The Spring is our Deal of the Day for December…
News
4 Dec 2025

Most Popular

New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027
Nissan X-Trail - &#039;X-Trail&#039; tailgate badge

New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027

Critical new SUV will form the backbone of Nissan’s global renaissance, and it can’t come soon enough
News
5 Dec 2025
BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
Electric car demand slows as Government grant fails to woo buyers
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Electric car demand slows as Government grant fails to woo buyers

EV sales rose only marginally in the run-up to the November Budget, compared with the same period last year
News
4 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content