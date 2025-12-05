Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month

Hyundai’s top-selling SUV is a popular choice for families – and with offers like this it’s easy to see why. The Tucson is our Deal of the Day for December 5.

By:George Armitage
5 Dec 2025
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering
  • Racy styling and high equipment levels
  • Good to drive; enormous boot
  • Just £242.52 a month

We haven’t featured the Hyundai Tucson as our Deal of the Day since March, as lease prices have stayed pretty firm in the intervening months. But the Korean brand’s top-selling SUV has recently got a whole lot more affordable.

How so? Well, how does £242.52 a month sound? The family favourite is actually available for a little under £240 through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, but we’re focusing on this deal, as it offers better value in our book.

The agreement from AA Lease requires an initial payment of £3,209.25 to get the ball rolling, while there’s a mileage limit of 5,000 per year. This can be revised to up to 8,000 miles for a little under £15 extra a month, if required.

We particularly like this deal because it’s for a super-desirable version. Here, you’ll be taking the keys to the mid-range N Line model. Just like BMW does with its M and M Sport models, N Line takes some of the sporty swagger of the full-fat N cars and applies it to a more practical proposition. 

So the Tucson gets racy body-coloured exterior styling similar to those hardcore Hyundai N cars, chunky 19-inch alloy wheels, microsuede and leather trim, metal sports pedals, a heated steering wheel and an electric tailgate. This is on top of the basic model’s twin 12.3-inch screens, wireless charging, rear privacy glass and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Powering this sporty-looking SUV is a 158bhp 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Performance is perfectly decent, with 0-62mph taking 9.9 seconds, and you can have fun with that poke as the Tucson feels good to drive on twisting roads, thanks to tight body control and accurate steering.

New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - interior

It’s also a good-looking SUV, in our eyes, plus there’s loads of room inside. Back-seat passengers have plenty of space to stretch out in, and the boot is positively enormous at 620 litres.        

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Tucson leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Tucson page.

Check out the Hyundai Tucson deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

