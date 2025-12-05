Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month

Racy styling and high equipment levels

Good to drive; enormous boot

Just £242.52 a month

We haven’t featured the Hyundai Tucson as our Deal of the Day since March, as lease prices have stayed pretty firm in the intervening months. But the Korean brand’s top-selling SUV has recently got a whole lot more affordable.

How so? Well, how does £242.52 a month sound? The family favourite is actually available for a little under £240 through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, but we’re focusing on this deal, as it offers better value in our book.

The agreement from AA Lease requires an initial payment of £3,209.25 to get the ball rolling, while there’s a mileage limit of 5,000 per year. This can be revised to up to 8,000 miles for a little under £15 extra a month, if required.

We particularly like this deal because it’s for a super-desirable version. Here, you’ll be taking the keys to the mid-range N Line model. Just like BMW does with its M and M Sport models, N Line takes some of the sporty swagger of the full-fat N cars and applies it to a more practical proposition.

So the Tucson gets racy body-coloured exterior styling similar to those hardcore Hyundai N cars, chunky 19-inch alloy wheels, microsuede and leather trim, metal sports pedals, a heated steering wheel and an electric tailgate. This is on top of the basic model’s twin 12.3-inch screens, wireless charging, rear privacy glass and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Powering this sporty-looking SUV is a 158bhp 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Performance is perfectly decent, with 0-62mph taking 9.9 seconds, and you can have fun with that poke as the Tucson feels good to drive on twisting roads, thanks to tight body control and accurate steering.

It’s also a good-looking SUV, in our eyes, plus there’s loads of room inside. Back-seat passengers have plenty of space to stretch out in, and the boot is positively enormous at 620 litres.

