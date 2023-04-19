Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Renault Clio reveal just weeks away, and it won’t be retro

The Clio isn’t going anywhere despite the reemergence of the Renault 5

By:Alastair Crooks
25 Jul 2025
Renault Clio Mk6 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 tracking9

Renault has been testing the new Renault Clio for some time now, and we can finally reveal that the sixth generation of the iconic supermini will appear at the Munich Motor Show in September. 

The French firm has confirmed that the Clio will initially be presented at a pre-show event ahead of the main Munich expo, which runs from 9-14 September. We already have a good idea as to how the revamped supermini is set to look thanks to previous spy shots, although Renault itself has not yet published any official teasers of the car in the run-up to its formal unveiling. 

We expect the market launch of the new Clio should start from the beginning of 2026, where it will line up against its similarly-sized, all-electric stablemate – the Renault 5 EV. 

Renault Clio Mk6 (camouflaged) - rear 3/4 tracking

The Clio will retain petrol power for this new model, as Renault signals its commitment to the internal-combustion-engined sector. This part of the supermini market has been hit hard in the past few years, with the Ford Fiesta its most notable casualty. While the current Clio is available in pure-petrol TCe guise, the new model is expected to shift to a hybrid-only format to help it challenge the MG3, the hybrid-only Toyota Yaris and the Clio’s long-time rival, the Vauxhall Corsa, which has recently gained hybrid power for the first time. 

Even with the suspected shift to only hybrid powertrains, there’s no guarantee the new Clio will be sold in the UK, because of the ZEV mandate. By the time the car is expected to arrive in early 2026, it would only have around two years in the UK before the mandate requires 52 per cent of each manufacturer’s sales to be made up by pure-electric cars

However, with the Zoe consigned to the history books, the new Renault 5, the Captur-sized Renault 4 and the new Twingo EV will bolster Renault’s electric sales in the coming years, perhaps sufficiently to leave room for the new Clio to come to the UK. Given that the current car is Europe’s second-best-selling vehicle, and it remains popular in the UK, we’d be surprised if the new model doesn’t come here at all.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, if you’re not willing to wait until next year to get a Clio on your drive, then it’s worth checking out the Auto Express Find a Car service where you’ll find loads of great deals on new and used Renault Clios

Unlike the Renault 5 and its retro-themed design, the Clio won’t look to the past for inspiration. Speaking to Auto Express earlier this year, former Renault design chief Gilles Vidal – who has just confirmed a move to Stellantis – said the all-new Clio “won’t be retro” adding: “I can’t say much, but [Clio will] be a fresh new design. There is no looking back like [Renault] 5 or 4; it will be no reference to anything. It will be a complete knock-out.”

It’s clear from the test car in these latest spy shots that the new Clio’s overall shape will have similar proportions to the current model, although the cladding hints at some fresh design elements. 

Next-gen Renault Clio - side

The front end is likely to take inspiration from last year’s Embleme concept, which focuses on an aggressive headlight and grille arrangement with sharp surfacing. Don’t think the Clio is going all BMW kidney grille at the front, though - that partitioned upper grille is probably just housing a Renault badge. 

As on the current fifth-generation Clio, the rear door handle will be integrated into the C-pillar to make it appear like a sportier three-door model. Around to the rear there’s a rather rakish windscreen topped off with a roof spoiler for a more dynamic look. 

We’re yet to see inside the new Clio, but expect it to take inspiration from Renault’s newer internal-combustion-engined models such as the Rafale and Symbioz, rather than the eye-catchingly retro shapes of the similarly sized 5 EV. 

