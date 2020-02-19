Best 0% finance car deals 2025
Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals
It’s widely said that your car is the second most expensive purchase you will make in your lifetime (after your home), but the best 0 per cent finance car deals mean owning a brand-new car can actually be much more affordable than you thought.
An interest free 0 per cent APR deal means you’ll know exactly how much you will be paying at the outset – it’s a good deal for the buyer and helps the seller to tempt more customers in as well. As long as you stick to the mileage limit (usually around 10,000 yearly, though some will be less than that) you won’t pay more than the list price of the car over the term of the deal. If you pick a finance deal with a deposit contribution then you might even pay even less, as the manufacturer chips in some cash to sweeten the deal.
It pays to shop around when looking for a car finance deal, so our experts have done the hard work for you by rounding up the best 0 per cent APR finance car deals right here. All of these deals come from the Auto Express network of over 5,500 trusted car dealers around the UK and are correct at the time of writing, but even if they’ve changed slightly, they will still give you an idea of what’s available.
Best 0% finance car deals
Read on to find the best 0 per cent APR car deals on the market, listed below
Tesla Model Y
Between an ageing product lineup and the company’s CEO becoming involved in European politics, Tesla hasn’t been having a great time in the European market of late, and UK sales are down too. Perhaps Tesla is hoping 0 per cent finance on the Model Y will go some way to addressing that, with the deal available on both Personal Contract Purchase and Hire Purchase agreements. The PCP deal runs for 48 months at £459/month with £6,600 down, and HP requires ten grand down and £616 per month for 60 months. This only applies to the outgoing Model Y though – the rate on the refreshed car arriving in May is 9 per cent.
You can spec your Model Y here to get the deal…
BYD Dolphin
There’s a 0 per cent PCP offer across the BYD Dolphin range with monthly instalments starting at £269 per month in Active trim, with just a £269 customer deposit too rather than the thousands you’ll have to find through cash or trade-in on most cars. Mileage is a little lower than some here, at 6,000 per year, but the Dolphin is at its best over shorter distances anyway, with ride and handling best suited to town use – though the 211-mile range (or up to 265 miles in Design trim, for £299 per month also at 0 per cent) should be just about enough to tackle the occasional longer trip.
You can spec your BYD Dolphin here to get the deal or check out the latest discounts on new models in stock…
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Model Y isn’t the only brisk electric SUV on 0 per cent finance right now. Much of the Ford Mustang Mach-E range currently has a similar finance deal on, through Ford Options, with a Mustang Mach-E Select coming in at £530 a month over 36 months with a customer deposit of just over £7,500. There’s also a £7,500 customer saving, so if you choose to stump up or finance the £17,800 optional final payment, you’re looking at a £45k Mach-E rather than the original £52k for this spec. Not bad for 264bhp and a claimed 292 miles of range.
You can spec your Ford Mustang Mach-E here to get the deal or check out the latest discounts on new models in stock
Dacia Spring
Dacia couldn’t make it any easier to pick up its Spring electric car. Already the cheapest proper electric car on the market, the Spring is also available on PCP and Hire Purchase deals with a 0 per cent APR. It applies across the range, from the £14,995 Expression 45, to the £16,995 Extreme Electric 65. Opt for the mid-range Expression 65 with its more powerful motor and 140-mile claimed range, and on PCP you’re looking at £189 down and then £189 a month for 48 months, with an optional final payment of just over £6,000. On HP, a £5,700 deposit and £209 per month makes the car yours after the same 48 months.
You can spec your Dacia Spring here to get the deal or check out the latest discounts on new models in stock
Ford Kuga
With the Capri, Explorer and Mach-E making the Ford SUV headlines, the Kuga’s been somewhat overlooked recently. Like the Mach-E though, Ford currently offers 0 per cent finance on its Nissan Qashqai rival, on several ST-Line and ST-Line X versions with the 148bhp 1.5-litre Ecoboost petrol engine. Thus the £40k SUV will set you back around £460 a month over 36 months, with a £500 deposit contribution on a downpayment just shy of £6,900. It’s not as exciting as the Mach-E above, but the Kuga still drives better than many in its class.
You can spec your Ford Kuga here to get the deal or check out the latest discounts on new models in stock
Ford Focus
Another overlooked model in the Ford stable, and one that’s not long for this world either, the Ford Focus remains a talented family car with the kind of ride and handling mix you simply can’t get in a crossover equivalent. The deals on it though, once again through Ford Options, are similar to the Kuga and Mach-E above.
Several Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X models, all with the mild hybrid 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine, currently have 0 per cent finance – you can get a £28,800 Titanium with around £4,900 down for £303 a month over 48 months on PCP, with an optional final payment of around £9,300.
You can spec your Ford Focus here to get the deal or check out the latest discounts on new models in stock
Hyundai Tucson
Click the right buttons and you can get the striking-looking Hyundai Tucson on a 0 per cent PCP deal. It applies to the 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid model (with its punchy 249bhp drivetrain) in Advance trim, with a downpayment of £10,000 and then 24 monthly payments of £362.
The £20,500 optional final payment is pretty hefty, giving a clue to how Hyundai’s been able to offer 0 per cent, but after two years you can either refinance or Hyundai will dangle another car-shaped carrot in front of you. The 10,000-mile annual limit is fairly generous, at any rate.
You can spec your Hyundai Tucson here to get the deal or check out the latest discounts on new models in stock
Cupra Born
The Cupra Born was among the first electric cars you could have described as a hot hatchback. It’s more fun to drive than most in its class, and performs well in all its guises. Running costs are below most hot hatches though, and the Born also currently has a 0 per cent PCP offer in V1, V2, and VZ trim levels. There’s a £4,500 deposit contribution from Cupra too, to go with a £5,744 customer deposit on the V1 model. The 36-month contract, with 10,000 miles per year, works out at just over £316 per month, or up to £372 for the higher VZ trim.
You can spec your Cupra Born here to get the deal...
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…