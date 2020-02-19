Best 0% finance car deals 2025

It’s widely said that your car is the second most expensive purchase you will make in your lifetime (after your home), but the best 0 per cent finance car deals mean owning a brand-new car can actually be much more affordable than you thought.

An interest free 0 per cent APR deal means you’ll know exactly how much you will be paying at the outset – it’s a good deal for the buyer and helps the seller to tempt more customers in as well. As long as you stick to the mileage limit (usually around 10,000 yearly, though some will be less than that) you won’t pay more than the list price of the car over the term of the deal. If you pick a finance deal with a deposit contribution then you might even pay even less, as the manufacturer chips in some cash to sweeten the deal.

It pays to shop around when looking for a car finance deal, so our experts have done the hard work for you by rounding up the best 0 per cent APR finance car deals right here. All of these deals come from the Auto Express network of over 5,500 trusted car dealers around the UK and are correct at the time of writing, but even if they’ve changed slightly, they will still give you an idea of what’s available.

Best 0% finance car deals

Tesla Model Y

Between an ageing product lineup and the company’s CEO becoming involved in European politics, Tesla hasn’t been having a great time in the European market of late, and UK sales are down too. Perhaps Tesla is hoping 0 per cent finance on the Model Y will go some way to addressing that, with the deal available on both Personal Contract Purchase and Hire Purchase agreements. The PCP deal runs for 48 months at £459/month with £6,600 down, and HP requires ten grand down and £616 per month for 60 months. This only applies to the outgoing Model Y though – the rate on the refreshed car arriving in May is 9 per cent.