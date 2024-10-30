New Renault Twingo EV taking shape ahead of 2025 reveal

An all-new Renault Twingo EV will form the final piece of the French brand’s small-car puzzle when it’s revealed next year. While the production model is said to be “90 per cent” true to the concept, subtle differences – previewed by our exclusive images – will ensure the city car comes in under its mooted 20,000 Euros (£17,000) starting price.

We caught up with the man in charge of Renault concept car design, Sandeep Bhambra, who told us the upcoming new Twingo will need to be as “minimalist as possible” in order to make it as “timeless as possible”.

He said the original Twingo – first shown in 1992 – was designed as a “car to live in”. While at the time it rivalled small hatchbacks like the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Nissan Micra, Renault considered it more as a relative of the Espace – and saw it as the firm’s smallest MPV.

At just 3.75 metres long, the new Twingo will undercut the Renault 5 in both size and price. But it’ll still have a practical five-door body, with the wheels pushed out to the corners to maximise passenger room.

Like the R5, the Twingo is expected to sacrifice boot space to make it more comfortable for those inside: “It is for a family, in the sense that you can get your kids in,” Bhambra told us.