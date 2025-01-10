Electric Renault Twingo’s interior revealed ahead of 2026 debut

The next-generation Renault Twingo is edging ever-closer to production, with the company revealing a prototype interior at the Brussels Motor Show this week. The cabin is said to preview the “future Twingo set to arrive on the market in 2026”.

Following last year’s Twingo E-Tech Electric concept, and news that the car will be realised in production form soon, Renault has now given us a peek at the new model’s interior. Betraying the car’s budget billing – prices are set to start from under 20,000 Euros (£16,700) – its dashboard is dominated by a pair of big digital displays, which sit above a row of rotary climate-control dials.

Renault says the 10.1-inch central infotainment screen and seven-inch digital instrument cluster feature “original graphics”, although the fonts and layouts will look familiar to anyone who’s sat in one of the firm’s latest electric cars. Likewise, the column-mounted gear selector appears identical to the one found in the new Renault 5.

This blend of modern and retro continues throughout; the switch for the hazard warning light is a nod to the original Twingo, while the cylindrical fascia has been reimagined for this modern prototype. The versatility of the first-generation car has also been replicated for 2025, with space under the dashboard for bags and luggage, plus storage running the width of the cabin – providing a ledge for phones, wallets and sunglasses.

Sticking with the theme of versatility and practicality, these new images also show the prototype’s sliding and folding rear seats, which split 50:50 and go completely flat. Renault claims the car is “designed for intuitive operation and optimum flexibility, with five doors for easy access.”