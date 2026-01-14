Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Running your old Ford just got cheaper! 25% cut to parts prices from Fiesta and Focus to Kuga and Ranger

From this month, prices for over 6,000 Ford parts will be cut by 25 per cent, potentially saving owners hundreds of pounds

By:Tom Jervis
14 Jan 2026
Ford Fiesta facelift - front cornering

Ford has slashed the price of parts for the top-selling, but now discontinued Ford Fiesta, as well as for several other models in its line-up in an effort to “encourage sustainability by extending vehicle lifespan”.

The American brand says that throughout Europe, including the UK, 6,000 unique parts across 35 different models will see their prices drop by a quarter from this month. The models benefitting from these discounts include previous versions of the aforementioned Fiesta, as well as the Focus, Mondeo, C-MAX, Kuga and Ranger – all manufactured up until 2019.

We’re awaiting confirmation of exactly which parts will be discounted, but Ford says that the “cuts apply to commonly damaged parts like bumpers, fenders and doors… as well as headlights and other lighting parts”. It’s unknown whether this will also include mechanical components, such as parts of the engine and/or suspension, for example.

Another thing that’s unclear is whether or not such discounts will affect insurance; cheaper parts would make these models less expensive to repair, which could, in theory, mean lower insurance premiums.

Ford believes that the reductions will help bolster resale values for its European fleet; according to the firm, there are as many as 1.2 million Fiestas built between 2008 and 2017 still being driven in Europe today. That’s perhaps no surprise given that the Fiesta was consistently one of the UK’s best-selling models.

If you’re still in the market for a supermini, though, Auto Express’ Buy a Car service has all the latest deals on alternatives to the Fiesta, including the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio, as well as the larger Ford Puma.

Ford Customer Service Division Europe's vice president, Dr. Wolfgang Voss, said: “We’re committed to supporting millions of loyal Ford customers who continue to value and rely on their older Ford models, by passing on the cost reductions we’ve achieved in our business.

“Whether a much-loved family hatchback trusted with the school run every day, or a cherished car that puts smiles on faces on special occasions, our new parts pricing will help owners keep their Ford vehicles in top condition for years to come,” he continued.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

