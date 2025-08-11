Ford spills the beans on how it’ll build its £22k electric truck

New information about Ford’s revolutionary $30,000 (£22,380) electric pick-up truck has been revealed, with fresh light being shed on how the American company will execute this ambitious program profitably.

Ford CEO Jimmy Farley hasn’t been shy about the fundamental transformation he thinks is required for legacy brands to remain competitive with Chinese rivals, and it’s one this new all-electric pick-up will introduce as part of a £3.8billion investment in the brand’s future.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new pick-up will be flexible, efficient and inexpensive, but it won’t be reaching the UK in the short term – Ford needs to prove it can sell them first in North America. It will be similar in size to the existing Ford Ranger, although the two won’t be related under the skin.

How to build a profitable EV in 2026 and beyond

Ford will focus on two pillars in the new pick-up’s development, starting with the way it’s being designed and engineered. The first is to improve aerodynamics, not just for the sake of range, but also cost. With every mile of improved range, Ford can reduce the size of the battery. This reduces weight, cost and engineering complexity on all metrics.

Three examples of aerodynamic optimisation have already been detailed, starting with an aerodynamic bed cover in a teardrop shape that’ll significantly reduce high-speed drag. More compact door mirrors, with a one-piece mechanism that is similar to those seen on new Volvos and Polestars, shrink the size by 20 per cent without minimising the glass area, and unlock another 1.5 miles of range.