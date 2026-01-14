Born to be wild! New Ford Bronco RTR revealed with a tyre-shredding 300bhp

Ford has come out swinging with yet another high-performance variant of the Bronco off-roader. Called the Bronco RTR, this more affordable model will sit underneath the Raptor in the range, but pack similar levels of high-end off-roading hardware, plus a distinctive new look. It won’t be offered in the UK, but in the absence of RS and ST models, it’s nice to know that high-performance Fords are still going strong somewhere in the world.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The key difference between this model and the Raptor is under the bonnet. Rather than the 3.0-litre V6, the RTR features a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Power and torque figures have yet to be confirmed, but it should produce around 300bhp and 440Nm.

Despite starting life in standard road cars, this derivative of the engine has been optimised to suit high-speed off-roading, with higher-spec cooling and a software-derived anti-lag system that keeps the turbocharger spinning. If you’re after a high-performing off-roader, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for something spicy for your driveway.

High-performance Ford aficionados will recognise this Ecoboost engine and its anti-lag system from the last Ford Focus RS back in 2015. Its use here isn’t just to reduce the cost over the more expensive V6 engine, but also to reduce the weight over the front axle, improving the Bronco’s high-speed manners when tackling dunes.