Born to be wild! New Ford Bronco RTR revealed with a tyre-shredding 300bhp
Ford is bringing its brand of desert-bashing off-roader to more people with the more affordable RTR
Ford has come out swinging with yet another high-performance variant of the Bronco off-roader. Called the Bronco RTR, this more affordable model will sit underneath the Raptor in the range, but pack similar levels of high-end off-roading hardware, plus a distinctive new look. It won’t be offered in the UK, but in the absence of RS and ST models, it’s nice to know that high-performance Fords are still going strong somewhere in the world.
The key difference between this model and the Raptor is under the bonnet. Rather than the 3.0-litre V6, the RTR features a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Power and torque figures have yet to be confirmed, but it should produce around 300bhp and 440Nm.
Despite starting life in standard road cars, this derivative of the engine has been optimised to suit high-speed off-roading, with higher-spec cooling and a software-derived anti-lag system that keeps the turbocharger spinning.
High-performance Ford aficionados will recognise this Ecoboost engine and its anti-lag system from the last Ford Focus RS back in 2015. Its use here isn’t just to reduce the cost over the more expensive V6 engine, but also to reduce the weight over the front axle, improving the Bronco’s high-speed manners when tackling dunes.
This engine is then connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a switchable all-wheel drive system. There are two chassis options, starting with a base set-up of 33-inch tyres and beaded 17-inch wheels with ‘high-clearance’ suspension. However, opt for the ‘Sasquatch package’ and the tyre size will be increased to 35 inches, and they’re paired with a set of Fox dampers. The RTR might be a cheaper option than the Raptor, but it’s definitely been moulded in its image.
Visually, the RTR has the same basic bodywork as the regular Bronco, rather than the wider Raptor, but the range of acid-green details and decals mark this out as something more special. The nose cone is unique to the RTR, too, and includes a bespoke mesh and LED lighting signature.
RTR itself is a tuning company that has recently been brought into the Ford Performance fold as an official part of the business. It’s previously been noted for tweaking the Mustang coupe, but this is the first time RTR has worked on an off-roader. And given the huge success of these sorts of SUVs in the USA, it probably won’t be the last.
However, it’s of little relevance to the UK. Despite increasing sales of SUVs and rugged variants of models like the Land Rover Defender Octa, the Bronco still isn’t certified for sale in Europe and the UK, nor is it likely to be unless there are some serious modifications under the skin. However, peel back all the colourful bodywork and you will find a chassis shared with the Ford Ranger that is available on our shores, so never say never.
