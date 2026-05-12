The car industry must do a better job convincing people that electrified vehicles offer personal benefits rather than just lowering CO2, Ford’s European boss has argued.

“I personally don’t believe the fastest path to net zero is the most restrictive one,” Jim Baumbick told the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit in London. “How do we engage everybody in this massive systems problem, which is trying to get the whole fleet [electrified]? Partial electrification – PHEVs and E-revs (range-extender hybrids) – play an absolutely critical part in that mission.”

Rather than make the monomaniacal argument that all cars must be EVs like the Ford Capri or Explorer and fast, Baumbick made the case for nudging customers to try hybrid vehicles too, giving them part-exposure to the benefits of silent running and snappy e-motor power. As well as lowering emissions by getting older, more polluting vehicles off the road, punters would get to sample the surprise and delight benefits of electrified vehicles, such as having a car that’s a mobile power source.

People who love camping and on-site tradespeople could benefit from being able to use their plug-in hybrid or EV as an energy cell, Baumbick argued. The Blue Oval’s European boss said that the new plug-in hybrid Ranger pick-up could help reduce emissions from petrol-powered generators, an essential but polluting appliance in the trade.